NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, March 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Flexible gymnastics move -SPLIT
- Innocently clueless – NAIVE
- Keeping it to zero is a Sisyphean task – INBOX
- ___ cotta (pottery material) – TERRA
- Looks fabulous, in slang – SLAYS
Down
- Foul tempers – SNITS
- Group of speakers at a conference – PANEL
- Fall zodiac sign – LIBRA
- Tusk stuff – IVORY
- State university that has a trademark on burnt orange – TEXAS
