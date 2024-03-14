 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, March 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

  • Flexible gymnastics move -SPLIT
  • Innocently clueless – NAIVE
  • Keeping it to zero is a Sisyphean task – INBOX
  • ___ cotta (pottery material) – TERRA
  • Looks fabulous, in slang – SLAYS

Down

  • Foul tempers – SNITS
  • Group of speakers at a conference – PANEL
  • Fall zodiac sign – LIBRA
  • Tusk stuff – IVORY
  • State university that has a trademark on burnt orange – TEXAS

The Finals Season 2 offers up plenty of reasons for players to come back
A The Finals Season 2 skin.

The Finals made a big splash when it launched at The Game Awards 2023, and it has maintained a healthy player base in the months since. Tomorrow, The Finals Season 2 begins and it brings new weapons and gadgets, another battle pass, a new map, and the Power Shift mode with it. Although I dropped from off playing The Finals a few weeks after its release, my early taste of Season 2’s new content was more than enticing enough to draw me back in.
New season, new content
As expected, The Finals Season 2 offers up another 96-level battle pass for players to make their way through. This season is themed around a hacker group called CNS and all things digital, so many of the cosmetics are inspired by that faction and video games like Street Fighter and Minecraft. During a presentation prior to Digital Trends’ Season 2 playtest, Embark Studios confirmed it does not plan to change the battle pass’ pricing, nor put any new gameplay-related content behind a paywall.

THE FINALS | Season 2 | March 14

Read more
Summer Game Fest will hold its fifth annual showcase this June
The logo for Summer Game Fest 2024.

Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley's annual summer event full of new game reveals and trailers will return for its fifth edition on June 7.

Although Summer Game Fest 2024 had already been teased, the Summer Game Fest team laid out more specific details about its 2024 festivities today. The headlining Summer Game Fest kickoff reveal live stream will take place at 2 p.m. PT on June 7. It will be live-streamed across platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, and there will also be a live show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets for the live show will go on sale on May 7. Since it's still a few months out, no games have been confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2024 at this time; you can check out what was announced at 2023's show to get a better idea of what kinds of games tend to show up, though.

Read more
PlayStation acknowledges Jak and Daxter fans with March’s PS Plus game lineup
Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier Key art

Sony today unveiled the March 2024 lineup of new games for the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog. Jak and Daxter fans, whom PlayStation and Naughty Dog rarely acknowledge, got a win today as the PSP version of Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier is getting rereleased for the first time via PlayStation Plus Premium on March 19.

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier was released for PSP and PS2 in 2009 and is the closest thing we've ever gotten to a Jak 4. Although it's not as well-polished as Naughty Dog's trilogy, it's an important piece of Jak and Daxter history that wasn't easily playable outside of original hardware until this month. Hopefully, this sets the stage for PS Plus Premium rereleases of games like Jak X: Combat Racing and Daxter to eventually happen, although those aren't confirmed at this time.

Read more