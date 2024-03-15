 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, March 15

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Word after lightning or stink – BUG
  • Earth Day month: Abbr. – APR
  • Without a doubt – BYFAR
  • Blue-footed ___ (marine bird) – BOOBY
  • Swear word – CURSE

Down

  • Swampy area in the southern U.S. – BAYOU
  • With 3-Down, available to whoever wants it – UPFOR
  • See 2-Down- GRABS
  • “Doctor Who” airer – BBC
  • “The Catcher in the ___” – RYE

