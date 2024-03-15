NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, March 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Word after lightning or stink – BUG
- Earth Day month: Abbr. – APR
- Without a doubt – BYFAR
- Blue-footed ___ (marine bird) – BOOBY
- Swear word – CURSE
Down
- Swampy area in the southern U.S. – BAYOU
- With 3-Down, available to whoever wants it – UPFOR
- See 2-Down- GRABS
- “Doctor Who” airer – BBC
- “The Catcher in the ___” – RYE
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands: answers for Friday, March 15
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Friday, March 15
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app