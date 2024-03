NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

What a bolt icon indicates on a phone camera – FLASH

Able to move easily and gracefully – LITHE

See eye to eye – AGREE

Big unit of cheese – WHEEL

Exercise that you might try to get in daily – STEPS

Down

Imperfections – FLAWS

Subject of a revolutionary 1905 paper from Albert Einstein – LIGHT

“… sitting in ___, K-I-S-S-I-N-G” – ATREE

Mindless followers – SHEEP

Tough shoes to run in – HEELS

