NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What a bolt icon indicates on a phone camera – FLASH
- Able to move easily and gracefully – LITHE
- See eye to eye – AGREE
- Big unit of cheese – WHEEL
- Exercise that you might try to get in daily – STEPS
Down
- Imperfections – FLAWS
- Subject of a revolutionary 1905 paper from Albert Einstein – LIGHT
- “… sitting in ___, K-I-S-S-I-N-G” – ATREE
- Mindless followers – SHEEP
- Tough shoes to run in – HEELS
