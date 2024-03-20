NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, March 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Sudden burst of electricity – JOLT

All over again – ANEW

Meditation teachers – YOGIS

Part of the body that’s altered by a Snapchat filter, often – FACE

Show off one’s muscles – FLEX

Down

Crested woodland bird – JAY

Powering switch – ONOFF

Judge-y? – LEGAL

How many times someone is allowed to serve as U.S. president – TWICE

What the Victorian euphemisms “amorous congress” and “taking a flyer” meant – SEX

