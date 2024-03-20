NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, March 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sudden burst of electricity – JOLT
- All over again – ANEW
- Meditation teachers – YOGIS
- Part of the body that’s altered by a Snapchat filter, often – FACE
- Show off one’s muscles – FLEX
Down
- Crested woodland bird – JAY
- Powering switch – ONOFF
- Judge-y? – LEGAL
- How many times someone is allowed to serve as U.S. president – TWICE
- What the Victorian euphemisms “amorous congress” and “taking a flyer” meant – SEX
