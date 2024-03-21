NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, March 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Animal seen on a carton of Ben & Jerry’s – COW
- Recorded, as a show – TAPED
- More than enough – AMPLE
- Aggressively question – GRILL
- Positive R.S.V.P – YES
Down
- Car whose name anagrams to MY CAR – CAMRY
- Nickname for the protagonist of 2024’s Best Picture winner – OPPIE
- Tears (up) – WELLS
- Seeming acronym for “touch and go”? TAG
- Tierra ___ Fuego, archipelago at the southernmost tip of South America – DEL
