NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, March 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- When doubled, a mild reprimand – NOW
- Hawaiian dance – HULA
- When doubled, very friendly – BUDDY
- Partner of rules, informally – REGS
- When doubled, sailor’s assent – AYE
Down
- When doubled, “Get my innuendo?” – NUDGE
- Onetime lead-in to “mobile” in the auto world – OLDS
- Route- WAY
- Pop’s ___ Lewis and the News = HUEY
- Top half of a bikini – BRA
