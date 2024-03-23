NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Battering ___ – RAM

Did some computer programming – CODED

Coating on lashes – MASCARA

Major influence on Walt Whitman and Henry David Thoreau – EMERSON

Chocolate hazelnut spread NUTELLA

“Stainless” stuff – STEEL

H.S. courses for college credit – APS

Down

___ Stone, key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics – ROSETTA

The insidious proliferation of modern marketing – ADCREEP

Red spots on the skin – MEASLES

Albert ___, Nobel-winning author of “The Stranger” – CAMUS

Dryly humorous – DROLL

Dudes – MEN

California’s Santa ___ winds – ANA

Editors' Recommendations