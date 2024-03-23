NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Battering ___ – RAM
- Did some computer programming – CODED
- Coating on lashes – MASCARA
- Major influence on Walt Whitman and Henry David Thoreau – EMERSON
- Chocolate hazelnut spread NUTELLA
- “Stainless” stuff – STEEL
- H.S. courses for college credit – APS
Down
- ___ Stone, key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics – ROSETTA
- The insidious proliferation of modern marketing – ADCREEP
- Red spots on the skin – MEASLES
- Albert ___, Nobel-winning author of “The Stranger” – CAMUS
- Dryly humorous – DROLL
- Dudes – MEN
- California’s Santa ___ winds – ANA
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for March 23
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Saturday, March 23
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app