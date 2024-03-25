NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What “rizz,” Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year, means – CHARM
- Vowel group – AEIOU
- Kings, queens and jokers – CARDS
- Providers of oxygen to earth’s atmosphere – TREES
- “___ all good” – ITS
Down
- Desert flora – CACTI
- Tin Man’s wish in “The Wizard of Oz” – HEART
- Buenos ___, Argentina – AIRES
- Went on, as a roller coaster – RODE
- Tousle, as hair – MUSS
