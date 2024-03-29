NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, March 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fawn’s mother – DOE
- Like the kereru pigeons of New Zealand, which fall out of trees after eating fermented fruit – DRUNK
- Starbucks size – VENTI
- Went go-go-go – RACED
- Sea, in French – MER
Down
- Aspiration – DREAM
- One of 20 in a 6-Across – ONCE
- Join a contest – ENTER
- Save for later viewing, for short – DVR
- Baby goat – KID
