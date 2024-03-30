NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fill-in teachers – SUBS
- Pad thai ingredient, often – SHRIMP
- Person who helps in buying a home – REALTOR
- “That’s gross!” – EWW
- ___-Magnon man – CRO
- Paid back through an app – VENMOED
- “I would be ___ if I didn’t mention …” – REMISS
- Connery who played Bond – SEAN
Down
- Indigenous group once led by Tecumseh – SHAWNEE
- Safari destination? – URL
- Most-valued cryptocurrency – BITCOIN
- Snacks made on sticks – SMORES
- Channels that stink – SEWERS
- Eggs on = PRODS
- Excite, with “up” – REV
- Combat sport, for short – MMA
