NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Fill-in teachers – SUBS

Pad thai ingredient, often – SHRIMP

Person who helps in buying a home – REALTOR

“That’s gross!” – EWW

___-Magnon man – CRO

Paid back through an app – VENMOED

“I would be ___ if I didn’t mention …” – REMISS

Connery who played Bond – SEAN

Down

I ndigenous group once led by Tecumseh – SHAWNEE

Safari destination? – URL

Most-valued cryptocurrency – BITCOIN

Snacks made on sticks – SMORES

Channels that stink – SEWERS

Eggs on = PRODS

Excite, with “up” – REV

Combat sport, for short – MMA

