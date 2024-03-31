NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, March 31

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What electric vehicles do without – GAS
- With 5- and 6-Across, storybook beginning – ONCE
- See 4-Across – UPONA
- See 4-Across – TIME
- Alphabet ender – ZEE
Down
- Garden statue – GNOME
- Unwanted breakout – ACNE
- Word before lion or monster – SEA
- ___ Taylor, early role for Ron Howard – OPIE
- Snack food brand – UTZ
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for March 31
- NYT Strands: answers for Sunday, March 31
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app