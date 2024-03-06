NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, March 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Green space in a city – PARK
- Site with a “Buy It Now” button – EBAY
- One providing SAT navigation – TUTOR
- Baked pasta dish – ZITI
- Company whose name became a verb in the 2020s – ZOOM
Down
- ____ project – PET
- Full of activity and excitement – ABUZZ
- 2:3, for example – RATIO
- Hit Phoebe Bridgers song with the lyric “The band took the speed train” – KYOTO
- Area from which most view the Grand Canyon – RIM
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Wednesday, March 6
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- New York Times’ new WordleBot tool will sharpen your Wordle skills
- Today’s Wordle answer changed due to Roe v. Wade