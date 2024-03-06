 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, March 6

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

  • Green space in a city – PARK
  • Site with a “Buy It Now” button – EBAY
  • One providing SAT navigation – TUTOR
  • Baked pasta dish – ZITI
  • Company whose name became a verb in the 2020s – ZOOM

Down

  • ____ project – PET
  • Full of activity and excitement – ABUZZ
  • 2:3, for example – RATIO
  • Hit Phoebe Bridgers song with the lyric “The band took the speed train” – KYOTO
  • Area from which most view the Grand Canyon – RIM

