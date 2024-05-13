NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, May 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bit of threaded hardware – SCREW
- Cynthia ___, actress set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming “Wicked” adaptation – ERIVO
- “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Mockingjay” – NOVEL
- Gobble (down) … or a winter accessory – SCARF
- Class for aspiring U.S. citizens: Abbr. – ESL
Down
- Sight, smell or taste – SENSE
- Squishy shoes with a strap that swivels – CROCS
- Adversary – RIVAL
- “Never have I ___ …” – EVER
- Gobble (down) … or a wild animal – WOLF
