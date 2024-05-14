NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, May 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Kind of board for a séance – OUIJA
- Building add-on – ANNEX
- Info accompanying an artist’s name on a museum placard – TITLE
- Be a tattletale – TELL
- ___ as a fox – SLY
Down
- Plant-based milk option – OAT
- Meters, miles, milliliters, etc. – UNITS
- What a file marked “Top Secret” may contain – INTEL
- Powdered donut’s filling – JELLY
- Figure skater’s leap – AXEL
