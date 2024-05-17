NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, May 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Piece on an abacus – BEAD
- Q: Why was the mushroom invited to parties? A: He was a real ___! – FUNGI
- Comedian Murphy – EDDIE
- Full-price ticket category, as opposed to “child,” “student” or “senior” – ADULT
- Use a keyboard – TYPE
Down
- Stereotypical dog’s name – BUDDY
- Eventually become – ENDUP
- Light on one’s feet – AGILE
- A panda’s is 99% bamboo – DIET
- No mean ___ (quite an accomplishment) – FEAT
