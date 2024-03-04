Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Nurses, as a drink – SIPS
- Extremely, in California slang – HELLA
- Seasonal reason for sneezin’ – POLLEN
- Course load? – GOLFBAG
- Treaty co-signers – ALLIES
- Olympic shooting sport with clay targets – SKEET
- Scores of 3, 4 and 5, typically – PARS
Down
- Many pics taken on Snapchat – SELFIES
- “Ooookay … sure you did …” – ILLBET
- “Guilty” and “not guilty” – PLEAS
- Rocked out at karaoke night – SANG
- Give a yell – HOLLER
- Music played at a German beer garden – POKLA
- Sound in the audience during a horror film, maybe – GASP