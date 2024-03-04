Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- The present – TODAY
- Its Speedmaster model, worn by Buzz Aldrin, was the first watch on the moon – OMEGA
- Squiggly Japanese noodles – RAMEN
- String on a flip-flop – THONG
- What “Eat” represents in the mnemonic “Never Eat Shredded Wheat” – EAST
Down
- Rich, dense cake – TORTE
- Midwest city where Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered – OMAHA
- Trial versions – DEMOS
- Literary representative – AGENT
- Bowen of “Saturday Night Live” – YANG