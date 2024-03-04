NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, November 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Comedy club hosts, for short – MCS
- Make very happy – ELATE
- Moving day sticker – LABEL
- With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars – DREAM
- The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe – ARMS
Down
- Vulcan mind ___ (Spock specialty) – MELD
- Red Cross founder Barton – CLARA
- Sword for a pirate – SABER
- See 8-Across – TEAM
- Stately shade trees – ELMS