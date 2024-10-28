NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, October 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sacred flow in Hinduism and Buddhism – LOTUS
- “Sorry, too busy!” – ICANT
- Backyard border – FENCE
- Bird known for its sharp eyesight – EAGLE
- Songwriter Gallagher of Oasis – NOEL
Down
- Board game with a choice to “Start Career” or “Start College” – LIFE
- Home to the first animals on Earth – OCEAN
- Dance that originated in Buenos Aires – TANGO
- Mother’s brother – UNCLE
- Buns of __ (classic workout video) – STEEL