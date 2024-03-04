NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, October 31

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Hybrid equine animal with stripes – ZORSE
- “Fingers crossed!” – IHOPE
- Record company – LABEL
- Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz – CROC
- Wearing many ___ (versatile at work) – HATS
Down
- Zippo, nada, nothin’ – ZILCH
- Catherine of “Beetlejuice” – OHARA
- Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil – ROBOT
- Tech product details – SPECS
- Sushi fish served cooked – EEL