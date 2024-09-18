NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, September 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Doc treating a dachshund – VET
- “Nice going!” – BRAVO
- Tended to, as a squeaky wheel – OILED
- Drop a few bucks – SPEND
- Last word before the starting pistol goes off – SET
Down
- Parking pro – VALET
- Divisible by two – EVEN
- Mary __ Lincoln, first lady of the 1960s – TODD
- Mr Burns’s relationship to Homer Simpson – BOSS
- Ready for picking – RIPE