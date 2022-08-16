 Skip to main content
Overwatch 2 has cross-progression, but you’ll need to merge accounts first

Cristina Alexander
By

Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 will launch with cross-progression across all platforms. The publisher released an explainer on Overwatch’s official website on Tuesday, telling players everything they need to know about cross-progression and merging their accounts before the sequel launches on October 4.

All Overwatch 2 players will need a Battle.net account to play the game, regardless of their platform. Starting on August 16, Blizzard will let players choose the console accounts they want to merge into their Battle.net account. By doing this, players can carry all the items and progression they gained in the first game over to the sequel, regardless of the platforms they’re playing on.

That said, there are some caveats. Players can only merge one account per platform, so players might want to link the account they spent the most on or have the highest ranking on to Battle.net. with the highest ranking or the most money spent. It’s also important that players link the correct console accounts to your Battle.net account and double-check them before confirming because players can merge them only once ahead of Overwatch 2′s release. If a player messes up during this process, they risk losing content that they paid for.

Once Overwatch 2 launches into early access on October 4 and all of a player’s console accounts are merged, they can unlink any of them from their Battle.net account at any time. However, there will be a one-year cooldown on linking any new accounts. PC players should have the smoothest transition, as all your progress from Overwatch will be automatically transferred to Overwatch 2 if both games are connected to a Battle.net profile.

