Digital Trends
Gaming

Overwatch nearly scrapped Ashe, and hasn’t ruled out retiring characters

Felicia Miranda
By

Overwatch introduced yet another hero, a gunslinger named Ashe, at Blizzcon 2018. Ashe packs a rifle and is assisted by her loyal robot butler, B.O.B, who can put up quite a fight. We sat down with Scott Mercer, Principal Designer, and Geoff Goodman, Lead Hero Designer, to find out how the new hero came about and if there’s any plan to retire old heroes as new ones are introduced.

Digital Trends: You have a new hero, Ashe. She has a western badass feel. What was her inspiration?

Goodman: Interestingly, from a game design perspective, a lot of times a new hero will come about because we’re working on a new gameplay concept, new mechanics we want to try. But, a lot of the original heroes, like Winston, came from art first. They were just drawn and we’re like, that’s a cool hero, what would he do?

overwatch ashe blizzcon 2018 interview geoff goodman final
Geoff Goodman

Ashe is a little more like that. Ashe came from story and franchise development while they were working on the cinematic. It’s not like we told them, we want to make this hero Ashe, put her in this cinematic. It was actually the opposite. They were building out what the Deadlock Gang would look like, and what the backstory is. They had some storyboards real early, and some early sketches, and we just fell in love with her right away.

We were already mechanically thinking about doing another hero who was very weapon focused. Independently, they were working on this, and were like ‘look at her!’

In the gameplay video we see her taking on Genji, Pharah, Widowmaker, and McCree. Those are people a lot of players think are OP, and the community is always talking about them. Is Ashe an answer to them?

Goodman: I think she will be played a lot in situations where like, with Widow, Widow can be played at really long ranges. I think she’ll still be played there over Ashe. But at the shorter range areas, where maybe you’re stretching to play Widow, in those cases Ashe is more likely to be played than Widow if you want precision.

Really, some of our heroes come about as more of a direct response to give tools to players so they can counter certain things. Obviously the dive meta was so strong where you had Tracer and Genji running amok. So at that point we were like, we could nerf them, but it’s more interesting to give tools available that are an option.

Brigitte’s case was more about that, but Ashe’s case was less that kind of thing. It was less a specific answer but more just a cool character. Though obviously she has her own ranges where she’s really good.

How much does Overwatch’s competitive play factor into new characters?

Mercer: We’re very mindful of the meta. It’s something we’re aware of, of all the feedback. We get a fair amount of feedback from Overwatch professionals, their coaches.

overwatch ashe blizzcon 2018 interview scott mercer final
Scott Mercer

Still, it’s not necessarily the defining point, where ‘oh, because of this one point of feedback we do X.’ A lot of it is the character’s fantasy first. Everything that Ashe does perfectly fits her character, from the rifle to the dynamite, and thinking she’s a member of this gang. And you have B.O.B., this robot butler of hers, and it all fits together.

We look at that, and make sure it all fits in, that we have an idea how she’s going to play. We want to make sure she has things that will make people look at the character and say, oh, I want to play her. Obviously with her a lot of it’s the rifle, and B.O.B.

Goodman: Certainly B.O.B. We’ve had to say, wow! People really like B.O.B.

Mercer: Yea, at the same time, I think the real exciting stuff is when people get it in their hands. Things will change. The Coach Gun ability on her is really flexible and you can do a lot of things with it in defense, bumping people away, mobility.

The weapon promotes one thing, but man, if you can get close and drop dynamite right at someone’s feet. We’re interested in seeing what happens when players get her, and that’s going to happen next week on the PTR.

Her ultimate is certainly unique, what inspired that?

Goodman: There’s quite a story behind that. After we saw the storyboards pretty much right away, that day, a couple designers wrote up paper designs and sent it back to the group. And the one thing common through those was B.O.B. as the ultimate. They’re this duo and we wanted to preserve that.

We wanted to do a character in full detail, that creates another character in full detail. We almost didn’t make it at all.

Then we started to prototype and make her, and it was challenging to make it work. We wanted to do a character in full detail, that creates another character in full detail. We almost didn’t make it at all, and we talked about doing another ultimate, at that point we thought about doing a different hero altogether.

Luckily, the engineers pulled it together, and we have great artists that squeezed Bob, just barely.

Mercer: It’s such an iconic line in the cinematic. ‘B.O.B., do something!’ We wanted to create that moment in the game, and it turned out really well.

Does Blizzard have any plans to retire characters in Overwatch?

Goodman: We don’t have any plans to do that right now, but it’s certainly on the table. It’s mostly if we feel that it’s overwhelming, or we feel that the game would be better if people had a different meta going on.

We’ve talked about a rotating thing, or seasonally, but we don’t have any plans. We don’t have enough heroes where it’s there yet.

Mercer: It is something where, with Torbjorn and Symettra, we reworked them. We look at the characters every so often and ask if there’s something we need to do with a character, or with the competitive meta. We’re really close with all these characters so retiring them would be like, how do we do that?

Exactly! But that’s why it’s a concern of players.

Mercer: Well, if there is an issue like with Symettra or Torbjorn, we want to address that. Can we address that, refresh the characters, keep everything people really love about it? We try to bring these new things to them.

We’re really close with all these characters so retiring them would be like, how do we do that?

For the lore of Overwatch, is there an overarching story, or is it just something that unfolds how it unfolds.

Goodman: It’s both. We do have an overarching story, and we’re always trying to find ways to get at it. The first cinematic everyone saw was Winston recalling Overwatch, which from a timeline perspective was the most recent. But since then we’ve done a lot of backstory of the heroes, and how they’re connected to each other, and how we build up the world.

There’s definitely a story post-recall. It’s just a matter of finding the best way to tell it.

Mercer: Yea. There’s a big plan. There’s a lot of details that we haven’t developed, and that’s intentional. We want to freedom to make changes, to respond to what players are liking. But even now, if you look at the cinematics and story bits, it’s all building towards something, you start seeing connections between them. It’s exciting to see people piece it all together.

Overwatch is coming up on three years since release. It seems like Blizzard has no intention of slowing down. How long a lifespan do you see Overwatch having?

Goodman: Well, we just announced the Warcraft 3 remaster. People are still playing that. We don’t have any plans to slow down.

If anything, Overwatch is a game we love to work on and a great game people love to play, but it’s also a new IP. If you think about Warcraft 2, Warcraft 3, and then World of Warcraft comes out of nowhere. It’s associated to Warcraft by IP, but the games are very different.

There’s a potential for Overwatch to go that way as well, and maybe an avenue for us to tell more story. Big picture, the sky’s the limit.

Mercer: We’re just so excited about building out this world. There’s so many possible stories to tell. And it’s so unique within Blizzard that one of the reasons I like working on this game is just thinking about all the cool things we have coming in the future.

Check out our full Blizzcon 2018 coverage for more about Overwatch and other Blizzard games.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops of 2018
Destiny 2 Review
Product Review

It took 3 years, but 'Destiny 2' is the bigger, badder shooter fans clamored for

Bungie has applied three years of Destiny lessons to Destiny 2, and the result is a fun, varied multiplayer experience that wastes a lot less of players’ time.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Gaming

From 'Diablo' for mobile to a new 'Overwatch' hero, here's what we saw at Blizzcon

Blizzard touched on all of its franchises during the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremony. A full-featured Diablo mobile game is in the works, the next Hearthstone expansion arrives real soon, and a remake Warcraft 3 set to launch next year.
Posted By Steven Petite
Overwatch
Gaming

From pixels to plastic: First official ‘Overwatch’ Lego sets arrive January 1

Blizzard has officially unveiled the full first wave of Overwatch-themed Lego sets. They arrive on January 1 and vary drastically in price, with the biggest costing $90 and the cheapest only $15.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ashe announced overwatch blizzcon asheoverwatch
Gaming

The latest ‘Overwatch’ hero is McCree’s gun-toting rival, Ashe

Blizzard announced Ashe as the latest Overwatch hero at BlizzCon 2018. The gunslinger has a history with McCree and makes use of a lever-action repeating rifle and a robotic sidekick.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Blizzard is taking a bruising over its ‘Diablo Immortal’ announcement

The announcement of Diablo Immortal, a new mobile-only game, marked a first for the franchise and for Blizzard. Yet the announcement set die-hard Diablo fans into a fury, and many took to Reddit and YouTube to bash the game's direction.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Product Review

‘Diablo Immortal’ is an authentic spin on Diablo that fits in your pocket

Yes, Diablo Immortal is a mobile game. Yet while that’s a harbinger of microtransactions and watered-down gameplay for many, our time with the game suggests it’ll ring true to the franchise’s roots.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
world of warcraft classic impressions wowclassic
Gaming

'World of Warcraft Classic' is boring, but that's just fine

'World of Warcraft Classic' is a recreation of the popular MMO's original release. It's faithful to the source material and will certainly give you a serious nostalgia trip, but it also has the same warts as the original.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Rainbow Six: Siege
News

Censorship controversy surrounds international version of Rainbow Six Siege

Developer Ubisoft has caused controversy by announcing that they will be releasing an update to Rainbow Siege Six. The changes include removing background graphical elements which reference sex, gambling, or death.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
how to download destiny 2 on pc for free
Gaming

Play ‘Destiny 2’ on PC for free: Here’s what you need to do

Bungie and Activision are offering Destiny 2 on PC for free until November 18 to gamers with Battle.net accounts, in celebration of the game's first anniversary. Players who already own the game will instead receive an exclusive emblem.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
next hearthstone expansion rastakhans rumble rastakhan s
Gaming

Next ‘Hearthstone’ expansion, ‘Rastakhan’s Rumble,’ is filled with trolls

Blizzard revealed Rastakhan's Rumble as the next Hearthstone expansion. The new set will feature nine legendary troll champions, nine primal gods known as the Loa, the new Overkill mechanic, and a single-player adventure named Rumble Run.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
diablo immortal allen adham interview created with gimp
Gaming

Blizzard Co-Founder Allen Adham says ‘we have not forgotten’ core Diablo fans

Blizzard fans are skeptical of 'Diablo Immortal,' but company co-founder Allen Adham is confident players will like it when they play it. He told us that multiple Diablo projects are underway and hinted at end-game content in 'Diablo…
Posted By Felicia Miranda