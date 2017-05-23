New ‘Overwatch’ esports league gives amateur players a shot to turn pro

Why it matters to you Overwatch Contenders is a chance for highly skilled players to move from the amateur to professional level.

The world of esports is quickly growing and Overwatch is no stranger to the competitive league. However, it is not easy to get started as a professional. Blizzard understands that the future stars of the Overwatch League have yet to be discovered. To help them make their mark, Blizzard is creating opportunities for players to prove themselves.

For the amateurs and aspiring professionals, Blizzard has announced Overwatch Contenders. Beginning this summer in North America and Europe, this development league aims to bring high-level competition to the west.

If a team of players feels like they have what it takes, Season Zero of Overwatch Contenders begins with an open signup. From there, an online-only qualifier will determine the top eight teams from each of the two regions. Each tournament has a prize pool of $50,000.

In North America, the top six teams will join pro teams Envy and Rogue for six weeks of round-robin play in Overwatch Contenders Season One. The top four teams from this group stage will advance to an offline playoff bracket with a price of $100,000. In Europe, the top eight teams from Season Zero also compete for six weeks as part of Season One. The top four teams will play in their own offline playoff bracket for $100,000 as well. However, cash isn’t the only prize on the line. Organizations will be scouting the events for players to fill their rosters before the launch of the Overwatch League.

Even if a team does not make it into this year’s Overwatch Contenders, they will still have additional opportunities during the Overwatch Open Division. This tournament series will take place around the world. In 2018, winners in each region will have the chance to move on to the next season of Overwatch Contenders.

Anyone with a team full of high ranks is encouraged to hear to the Overwatch Contenders website to register and find more information.