How to get wheat in Palworld

Jesse Lennox
By

There is so much more to do in Palworld beyond catching and battling your Pals. This is also an open-world survival game, filled with crafting and base-building elements. A lot of materials, like Paldium Fragments, are natural resources you can get in the world, while others you need to grow yourself, such as wheat. Wheat, as you would expect, is necessary for making flour to cook things like cake. And cake is required for breeding Pals, so having your own supply of wheat on hand is the best way to make sure you can breed the most powerful Pals in the game. Wheat isn’t so easy to come by, so we’ll equip you with all the knowledge required to get your farm going.

How to get wheat

A player purchasing wheat seeds in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Wheat comes from wheat seeds, appropriately enough, so that is what we need to track down in Palworld. There are two opportunities for you to gather these seeds, the first of which requires a bit of luck. If you fight and defeat (or catch) a grass type Pal such as Dinossom, Flopie, Robinquill, Cinnamoth, or Bristla, they will drop wheat seeds as loot.

The other method is much easier, but will take a little longer to access. Once you can safely make it to the Small Settlement, you can purchase wheat seeds from the Wandering Merchant inside. He will sell you wheat seeds for 100 gold per seed, or you can buy wheat itself for the same price. The better deal is to get the seeds so you can start your own farm back at base. Building your own wheat plantation only takes three seeds, so you can get farming right away.

How to breed Pals in Palworld
A pal base with a farm and bath.

Your Pals may look a little too close to Pokemon in some instances in Palworld, but they do have some important mechanical differences. Yes, they all have elemental types that give them advantages over other Pals, just like a pocket monster, but your Pals can't and won't evolve just by battling and earning XP. Instead, the only way to get new and improved Pals outside of catching higher-level ones in the wild is through breeding. However, Pals aren't all that keen on producing offspring without you setting up the right conditions first. If you don't know what will get your Pals in the mood, it may be impossible to guess. Let's talk birds and bees with a full breakdown of how breeding works in Palworld.
How to breed Pals

Pals aren't just going to breed without privacy, requiring you to build a special Breeding Farm. This will unlock once you hit level 19 and shows up in the Technology section of your menu. It costs 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stones to construct. Build it up and place it in your base. But wait, Pals are a bit more romantic than that. Sure, the farm is great, but you need something more to sweeten the deal -- a cake. Cakes require 5 Flour, 8 Red berries, 7 Milk, 8 Eggs, and 2 Honey to create, and you will need plenty of cakes, so make sure to gather as much as you can.

Palworld type chart: How elemental types work in Palworld
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Many people refer to Palworld as Pokémon with guns, but that's selling the game short. Sure, you can and will use a host of firearms to fight Pals, but the Pals themselves also have types just like their pocket monster counterparts. And just like in the game that inspired it, Pal types play a huge role in which ones are more effective against the others. Some elemental weakness will be obvious, but the system does work slightly differently than that you might be used to. Here is how elemental types work in Palworld and how all the types interact.
How types work in Palworld

Right off the bat, Palworld has nine different types. Unlike Pokémon, though, each type (with the exception of fire and neutral) is only weak and strong against one other type. That means each Pal will only be weak to one specific element, but since Pals can learn moves from other elements, they can be effective against multiple types. Here are all the types, what they're strong against, and what they are weak against.

How to play Palworld with friends
A human uses a monster as a human shield in Palworld.

Of all the games that have attempted to borrow ideas from the Pokémon franchise, none are quite as unique as Palworld. The basic concept of capturing and training adorable monsters is the same, but the world, survival elements, and guns all set it apart. Part of the fun of both Pokemon clones and survival games is being able to enjoy them with friends, but is that possible in this title? There's a lot to dig into with this title, so grab your Pals to learn all the details about multiplayer.
How to play Palworld with friends

If you want to team up with friends, Palworld supports either four-player co-op on Xbox or up to 32 players on a single Steam server. To invite your friends to your Pal world, go to the World Settings menu either when first starting or when loading into a world. Make sure it is set to multiplayer, then pause the game and select the Invite Code to get the unique code to give to your friends. In the main menu, they will simply select Join Multiplayer Game and input said code to load into your world. Note that whenever any player leaves that world, they will need to enter the code again to rejoin.

