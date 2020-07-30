Nintendo promised to fix a nasty bug in Paper Mario: The Origami King that stops players from beating the game.

“We are aware of reports about issues affecting some players of Paper Mario: The Origami King,” Nintendo told Polygon in a statement. “We are working to resolve these issues and plan to address them in a software update. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Earlier this month, some Paper Mario: The Origami King players discovered an obscure bug in the game’s Shangri-Spa area.

To continue, players need to collect stamps from four Shangri-Spa springs. Upon doing so, they present their stamp cards to a Toad at the fifth secret spring called Spring of Rainbows. As long as players don’t leave the area, the story progresses and they can complete the game.

However, if players decide to leave the Spring of Rainbows and come back at a later time, they’ll discover they’ve lost access to the area because the Toad kept their card and seemingly forgot they were allowed entry. Even if players revisited the four other springs to collect new stamps, they were told they couldn’t get new cards punched.

The glitch left players in a bad spot. If they had a previous save still available, they would need to revert back and retrace their steps to the Spring of Rainbows. Those who overwrote an earlier save file were out of luck and needed to restart the game if they wanted to beat it. Across game forums, players anxiously seeking a bug fix have urged others not to leave the Spring of Rainbows once they gain access.

Nintendo’s statement oddly doesn’t address the bug or when its fix will be available. The company, which did not immediately respond to a Digital Trends request for comment, also hasn’t said how it’ll fix the problem.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launched earlier this month. The Nintendo Switch exclusive follows Mario and his partner Olivia as they try to repair a world destroyed by origami-obsessed antagonists called the Folded Soldiers. Despite the glitch, the game has earned solid reviews and a score of 80 on Metacritic.

