  1. Gaming

Paper Mario: The Origami King bug can block players from beating the game

By

A strange Paper Mario: The Origami King bug has surfaced that prevents players from accessing a key area to complete the game.

Across Nintendo’s official forums, Twitter, and Reddit, Paper Mario: The Origami King players say the bug they’ve discovered locks them out of a critical location called Spring of Rainbows. And while it takes a specific set of actions to trigger the issue and prevent players from beating the game, they say they’ve yet to find a suitable way to overcome it.

The bug appears to be centered on the game’s Shangri-Spa area, where players need to collect stamps on a Stamp Card after visiting four different springs to gain access to the Spring of Rainbows area. According to several players, there’s a bouncer at the Spring of Rainbows that takes the card and doesn’t give it back. So when players leave the area, they can’t regain access and have no way of beating the game.

The only workaround, they said, has been to go back to a previous save. If they saved after leaving the Spring of Rainbows, they’re out of luck and can’t regain access to the area. Worse yet, they’re allowed to go back to the Shangri-Spa area but can’t collect a new Stamp Card to hand to the gatekeeper.

For now, players are advising each other not to leave the Spring of Rainbows or to create a new save file before entering the area so they can easily get back without retracing their steps.

Nintendo hasn’t responded to the apparent bug and whether it will update the game to address the issue. Nintendo also hasn’t responded to a Digital Trends request for comment on the matter.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launched last week. The game, which is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, tells the tale of Mario and partner Olivia, who need to repair their world after it was destroyed by an origami-obsessed group called the Folded Soldiers.

Since its launch, there haven’t been any other reports about widespread — and game-breaking — bugs. But this one is nasty. So don’t leave Spring of Rainbows.

Editors' Recommendations

Mario Kart Tour finally gets a landscape orientation mode

Mario Kart Tour

Best role-playing games for the Switch

Best racing games for the Nintendo Switch

best nintendo switch racing games featured

The best Nintendo Switch games for kids

best nintendo switch games for kids yoshis crafted world feature 2020 0720

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for July 2020

The best gaming monitors for 2020

The best Intel processors for 2020

How to unlock every Aquaman skin in Fortnite

10 video game deals you can’t afford to miss this weekend

the-witcher-3-jump-in-shallow-water

21 years after launch, Worms Armageddon update adds 61 new features

worms armageddon update 61 new features

Microsoft stops selling 12-month subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold

Xbox X Controller

Electronic Arts will remove Washington Redskins name, logo in Madden NFL 21

Sucker Punch focused on keeping Ghost of Tsushima grounded in reality