Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former president of Nintendo of America, has joined digital publisher Rogue Games as a strategic adviser to the company.

Fils-Aimé will report to the company’s board of directors as it tries to move beyond the mobile space and into console gaming. The company recently hired former Sony Computer Entertainment America President Jack Tretton for a similar role.

“When Rogue shared its console vision with me, and I saw the first games that will be arriving this summer on platforms like Nintendo Switch, I was immediately impressed by the levels of ambition and innovation,” Fils-Aimé said in a statement.

He added that he’s always looking for innovative companies “that are ready to shape the future of games.”

The Rogue board of directors currently includes Matt Casamassina, Dmitry Grishin, Andre Bliznyuk, and Chris Carvalho.

“Reggie brings to the table his unrivaled experience in the console arena, which is invaluable to us as we expand our portfolio to include incredible games on Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and PC,” said Casamassina, co-founder and CEO of Rogue Games.

This is not the first post-retirement gig for Fils-Aimé, who left Nintendo of America on April 15 of last year. In September, Fils-Aimé joined the board of directors for the New York Videogame Critics Circle, an organization with a mission of mentoring young people in underserved communities, like the Bronx and Lower East Side, and offering them scholarships and internships.

“Drawing from my years of experience in the gaming industry for having a big-picture perspective, and from my roots as a kid from the Bronx, joining the New York Videogame Critics Circle board of directors feels like a natural fit,” Fils-Aimé told Gamasutra. “I have an admiration for the work that [it] has accomplished in giving back to communities since its inception and can’t wait to jump in and contribute to the success of the organization.”

In March, he joined the board of directors for retail company GameStop, where he hoped to help the struggling retailer move back toward profitability.

“The gaming industry needs a healthy and vibrant GameStop,” Fils-Aimé said at the time. “I look forward to being a part of GameStop’s corporate board and helping to make this happen.”

Rogue has so far focused its business on platforms like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass, with titles like Sociable Soccer, Super Impossible Road, and Outsider: After Life. The company said it will announce new titles for PC and consoles soon.

