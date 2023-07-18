 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pikmin almost looked way different than they do now

Tomas Franzese
By

An interview with some of Pikmin 4‘s developers ahead of its launch shed some light on the earliest days of the series. In fact, we got a glimpse at some early designs for Pikmin, which look much different than what ended up in the final game.

While the original Pikmin would ultimately see release on Nintendo GameCube in 2001, a new Ask the Developer interview from Nintendo revealed that its origins stem much earlier from that. Developer Shigefumi Hino revealed that the concept for Pikmin first emerged during the transition from the Super NES to Nintendo 64 because Nintendo wanted to create a game where a large number of characters with smart AI could be seen on screen and commanded by players. The titular characters looked a bit different at this stage of development, though.

Recommended Videos

“At the time, our vision was to have a top-down view of the game on screen, so we made the gender and personality of each character identifiable from what’s on their head,” Hino explained before sharing the art you can see below. “It looks a bit Yoshi-like, don’t you think? But we felt it lacked impact as a character.”

Related
The original designs for Pikmin
Nintendo

The designs are certainly much different from what we know today, with large hands and feet as well as a big nose. Gender also originally played a role in differentiating these creatures, although in the final game, color ended up being the big differentiator. Nintendo didn’t love this design, though, so artist Junji Morii went back to the drawing board and created some sketches that look more similar to the final designs, with leaves going on the creatures’ heads to help the small creatures visually stand out.

The main inspiration for these new designs? Tim Burton. “Back then, I really liked the world of Tim Burton, so I wanted the designs to not just be cute, but also give a sense of eeriness, or some emotional weight,” Morii explained.

Ultimately, this was the style of design that stuck for the Pikmin. It’s what made it into the game at launch in 2001, and it evolved into what we see in the newest entry. The latest game in the series, Pikmin 4, launches for Nintendo Switch on July 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The Sims 4: Horse Ranch expansion is a warm slice of Western charm
A shot of Sims dressed in Western-style clothing, performing a line dance. One Sim in a red shirt is sitting down at a piano, playing music.

Sims players have long been hoping to see horses introduced into The Sims 4, especially after they were initially baked into The Sims 3: Pets expansion pack back in 2011. That long wait is over. The Sims 4’s newest expansion pack, Horse Ranch, brings horses into the current generation of the game with a whole host of new gameplay and storytelling options for horse lovers to dig into.

In a press preview event, several Sims 4 team members, including the production director JoAnna Lio and lead producer George Pigula, walked press members through the expansion pack’s offerings -- from the new world of Chestnut Ridge, building out the perfect ranch, to gameplay mechanics like riding, training, and bonding with horses.

Read more
Xbox icon ‘Major Nelson’ is leaving the company after 20 years
Larry Hryb holding an Xbox microphone at an Xbox event.

Larry Hryb -- better-known to Xbox fans by his gamer tag Major Nelson, as the senior director of corporate communications for Xbox, and as host of the official Xbox podcast -- is moving on from his position at Microsoft.

Hryb worked at Xbox for two decades, starting as editor-in-chief of MSN Music before becoming a senior project manager at Xbox during the early days of the Xbox Live and Xbox 360 era. He gained the most notoriety for hosting a "Major Nelson Radio" podcast, which was one of the first to give players an inside look into game development and the people who make games. That transformed into the official Xbox Podcast, which Hryb hosted alongside other duties.
Before Phil Spencer, Hryb was the face of Xbox for a lot of people, so this is a pretty significant departure for Xbox, which is coming off an outstanding June 2023 showcase. Hryb explained his reasoning for his departure from Microsoft on Twitter.
"After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career," Hryb wrote. "As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives. Also, thanks to Xbox team members for trusting me to have a direct dialogue with our customers. The future is bright for Xbox and, as a gamer, I am excited to see the evolution. Thank you and I’ll see you online."
Hryb went on to confirm that the Xbox Podcast will go on a hiatus following his departure, but says it will come back in a new format sometime in the future. He did not reveal more about what exactly that "next chapter" of his career is just yet.

Read more
We’re witnessing a game preservation crisis, but there’s hope on the horizon
Gex holding a remote in the Gex Trilogy's reveal trailer.

Video game preservation continues to be one of the most strenuous topics in the game industry. While gamers would probably agree that companies should preserve the games they release, that’s not really the case in practice. In a new study organized by the Video Game Industry Foundation, we learned that only 13.27% of video games released before 2010 are in print in 2023. According to the Video Game Industry Foundation, that’s a level of availability on par with silent films and pre-World War II audio recordings. For something as popular and financially successful as gaming, its industry needs to do better.

Recent preservation efforts within the gaming industry show some improvement. Games like Atari 50 are setting new standards for re-releasing games, while a July 12 showcase from Limited Run Games highlighted a lot of retro titles, both good and bad, that will get a re-release thanks to the company’s Carbon Engine. There’s a long way to go until the game industry truly takes preservation and game availability seriously, and there’s a lot the game industry needs to do to improve that statistic.
The dire preservation situation
That 13.27% statistic, as well as recent events like the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops shutting down, should be enough for most to understand why game preservation is such a problem. Gaming is a pivotal part of many people’s lives. Yet, many of the games that might have entertained, inspired, or otherwise helped people just aren’t officially preserved well enough for people to play them without resorting to piracy or other workarounds. But what was causing these issues in the first place?

Read more