Best Buy 24-hour flash sale brings a rare discount for the PS5

Albert Bassili
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

While the latest generation of consoles got off to a slow start due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re finally seeing stock get back to a normal level, and that includes the PlayStation 5 Pro as well, so if you’re looking for a disc version, you’re in luck! Even better, Best Buy has this excellent PS5 bundle that includes God of War Ragnarök, and the whole thing is going for $510 rather than the $560 you’d usually find it for.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

The PlayStation 5 is a console that doesn’t need an introduction, being one of the most powerful on the market and in direct competition with the Xbox Series X. Of course, if you’re a fan of PlayStations, then you might be hesitant to buy a PS5 due to the possibility of a PS5 Pro coming as we saw for the PS4. For various reasons, you shouldn’t expect a PlayStation 5 Pro anytime soon, maybe not until 2024 or 2025; if you’ve wanted a PS5, now’s the absolute best time to grab it. In fact, if you check our most anticipated ps5 games of 2023, you’ll see some fantastic games coming out this year, including new Final Fantasy, Spiderman, and Horizon games, so it’s the perfect time to grab a PS5.

Besides grabbing a disc version of the PlayStation 5, this bundle includes God of War Ragnarök, probably one of the most popular games. Not only that, but there just was a large Ragnarök free update that added New Game+ mode, so you can get a few extra replays out of it. Even better, you get Astro’s Playroom pre-installed, which isn’t an amazing game, but it’s still quite fun to play around with until you get a few more games. Of course, you could always grab one of these PS Plus deals, which gives you access to a significant PlayStation library, including older games from the previous generations.

Even though the PS5 still hasn’t reached its full potential, it’s a great opportunity to grab the disc version plus an award-winning game for just $510 at Best Buy. If you do grab the bundle, be sure to check out these 6 hidden PlayStation 5 settings you need to know about!

The best PS5 controllers for 2023
Scuf Reflex Pro controller.

The DualSense wireless controller that arrives with your PS5 is by no means an inferior gaming product. However, it does fall short for players who want to do a little more with their control methods.

Sony has acknowledged some shortcomings with its release of the new DualSense Edge, as well as the upcoming project Leonardo that caters to gamers with disabilities, but there are some third-party options that can fit your needs just as well.

The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.

Whether you want to experience Elden Ring in all its immersive glory or the dazzling fights of God of War Ragnarok, your PlayStation 5 deserves an excellent headset to enable your gaming. For that next level of immersion and communication, we suggest these top-notch headsets packed with the right audio features!

If you are wondering — yes, PS4 headsets are compatible with the PS5 too. But this is still a great time to upgrade, so check out these great new picks with both wireless and wired options available (plus a range of prices so you can match your budget).

