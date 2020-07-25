  1. Gaming

Sony apparently giving away $10 store credit to PlayStation Plus subscribers

By

Sony is apparently giving away $10 in PlayStation Store credit to PlayStation Plus subscribers, in celebration of the service’s 10th anniversary.

PlayStation Plus launched June 29, 2010, on the PlayStation 3. A decade later, the service enables online multiplayer, provides cloud storage, and offers free games and special discounts to subscribers with the PlayStation 4.

For the 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus, Sony rolled out a commemorative theme and increased the free games for the month of July from the usual two to three, namely NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica. It appears that the celebration does not end there though, as some subscribers have reportedly received $10 in PlayStation Store credit.

The amount for U.K. subscribers appears to stay at 10 British pounds, while Canadian subscribers get $15 Canadian dollars.

Not all PlayStation Plus subscribers, however, have gotten the free store credit, which raises questions on whether everyone will get it, and if not, how Sony is choosing the recipients. Digital Trends has reached out to Sony for clarification on the mechanics of the $10 PlayStation Store credit, as well as to inquire whether there are more surprises on the way for the 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

PlayStation Plus vs. Xbox Live Gold

While Sony is celebrating 10 years with the PlayStation Plus, there appears to be something brewing for the subscription’s counterpart for the Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold.

Microsoft has stopped selling 12-month subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold, fueling rumors that the service will either be refreshed for the Xbox Series X, or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be pushed as an all-encompassing subscription.

