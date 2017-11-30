‘Darksiders II’ leads the charge for December’s PlayStation Plus lineup

The holiday season game rush has mostly passed. If your wallet’s hurting and you’re looking for something to play in December, next month’s PlayStation Plus offerings include a great PlayStation 4 remaster of a last console generation favorite — Darksiders II.

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition includes all of the stellar action role-playing content from the original base game, along with a trio of story expansions and a slew of additional weapons. Don’t worry if you didn’t play the original game, Darksiders II takes place parallel to the first game’s timeline. You play as Death, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, on a quest to prove his brother’s innocence and, of all things, bring humanity back to life. The Darksiders series has often been compared to The Legend of Zelda, and with Darksiders III scheduled for a 2018 launch, it seems like the perfect time to revisit Death, or embrace it for the first time.

The other freebie for PS4 this month is decidedly underwhelming, though. The laboriously titled Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends pits up to four characters from the movie franchise’s universe against one another in 2.5D fights.

PS4 owners can also nab one of the two PS Vita games this month via cross-buy. Forma.8, a Metroidvania side-scroller starring a small probe, was well received for its beautiful visuals and large world to explore. Vita owners can also download Wanted Corp, a top-down action game where you and a friend play as intergalactic bounty hunters.

Over on PS3, you can return to old school adventure games with Syberia Collection. Compiling Syberia and Syberia II, the games follow a New York lawyer named Kate Walker. On her quest to complete the acquisition of a toy factory, Kate becomes wrapped up in a series of events that brings her to the mythical land of Syberia. Both games were embraced by critics and fans alike when they launched more than a decade ago. PS3 users can also enter the world of Xblaze Lost: Memories, a visual novel from Arc System Works.

Make sure to snag November’s games before December 5 when the the new batch takes center stage. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, the spinoff on-rails shooter for PSVR, will remain in the PlayStation Plus lineup until January 2.