November’s PlayStation Plus lineup is great for PSVR owners

Why it matters to you PSVR owners haven't gotten a lot of love from PS Plus thus far, but perhaps the tides are shifting in their favor.

With the recent launch of Assassin’s Creed Origins and the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, PlayStation 4 owners are already quite busy. Soon, Call of Duty: WW2 enters the fray, with Star Wars: Battlefront II not too far behind it. But if you want to take a breather from these lavish AAA games, November’s PlayStation Plus lineup features an array of smaller experiences. It also happens to be the best month to date for PSVR owners.

Starting Tuesday, November 7, PSVR users can nab Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, a spinoff of the PS4 exclusive Until Dawn that sees players shooting through scary enemies while taking rides on various roller coasters. Rush of Blood is technically a bonus game this month, as it replaces RIGS: Mechanized Combat League, a game that was originally offered as a PSVR one-year anniversary celebration. Apparently, the celebration has been extended, as Rush of Blood will continue to be available for PS Plus users until January 2.

The standard month of November games includes Bound, the heralded 2016 indie starring an unnamed ballet dancer who leaps gracefully through a beautiful and unsettling dreamscape. While Bound is great on PS4, it’s at its best on PSVR, making November the first month to feature two PSVR compatible games.

Worms Battlegrounds fills out the other PS4 slot. The 2014 turn-based tactics game features a full campaign, but the game’s legs rely on its local and online multiplayer.

Through cross-buy, PS4 owners can also play Dungeon Punks, a fantasy beat-’em-up set in the framework of an RPG. Dungeon Punks is also available for PS Vita owners.

Along with the old-school beat-’em-up, PS Vita users can also return to point-and-click style gameplay with Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse. Episodes 1 and 2 (the complete experience) of the cult favorite are free this month.

Meanwhile, PS3 users can download R-Type Dimensions, a shoot-’em-up arcade title fit with a cool feature that lets you switch between classic arcade and higher resolution graphics with the press of a button. Like usual, the PS3 offerings are really getting to the bottom of the barrel, as displayed by Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic, which rounds out November’s lineup.

If you haven’t secured October’s PS Plus games yet, make sure to do that by Monday, November 6, as the new lineup takes over November 7.