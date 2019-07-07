Share

Pokémon GO players will soon be able to fight against Armored Mewtwo in Raid Battles, while Niantic Labs teases the arrival of the infamous Team Rocket to the mobile game.

The armored version of the iconic Psychic-type Pokémon is found in the franchise’s anime and manga, but previously not in its video games. In the anime, the armor amplifies Mewtwo’s psychic abilities, functioning like a portable version of Professor X’s Cerebro. Meanwhile, in the manga, the armor allows Giovanni to control Mewtwo, similar to how it was controlled in Detective Pikachu.

The appearance of Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon GO, as seen in the video released by Niantic Labs, appears to be based on Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, which is set to launch this year as a reimagining of the original film that was released in 1998 in Japan.

Niantic Labs said that Armored Mewtwo may be encountered in five-star raids for a limited time, from July 10, 1:00 p.m. PT through July 31, 1:00 p.m. PT. The developer did not provide additional details on the new version of the Psychic-type Pokémon, particularly if the armor is just a cosmetic addition or if it will be stronger than the unarmored Mewtwo.

While Niantic Labs is setting up the addition of Armored Mewtwo to Pokémon GO, it is also busy preparing for trouble, as Team Rocket is apparently on its way to the mobile game.

At the end of the first ever Pokémon GO Fest at Dortmund, Germany, the attendees were asked to gather for the customary event photo. From the horizon emerged a hot air balloon, which is a form of transportation that has been linked to Team Rocket.

Attention, Trainers! We’re aware of the reports of a hot air balloon with an “R” logo hovering around #PokemonGOFest2019 over the past few days in Dortmund, Germany. We’re monitoring the situation and looking into it.

Reported by Twitter user: @coupleofgaming pic.twitter.com/RPa3fOqjGw — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 6, 2019

The hot air balloon was not shaped like Meowth, and was instead mostly black, but the red Team Rocket logo was unmistakable.

This is not the first time that Niantic Labs hinted at that Team Rocket is on its way. Last month, after Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago, photos taken with the game’s AR mode started showing Team Rocket gang members. Last week, the official third anniversary artwork of Pokémon GO showed two shadowy figures that look like Team Rocket members hiding in the trees.

Exactly what will unfold is still anyone’s guess, but it looks like Team Rocket will play a huge role in the next major update for Pokémon GO.