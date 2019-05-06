Digital Trends
Gaming

Pokémon Go celebrates Detective Pikachu with 10-day double XP event

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Detective Pikachu Pokemon Go special ten 10 day event double XP

Almost nothing in the Pokémon world is allowed to go down without a Pokémon Go related tie-in and Detective Pikachu is no exception. In celebration of the upcoming film, there will be a Pokémon Go Detective Pikachu event running for 10 days. Things start on May 7 and end on May 17. Throughout, you will have a higher chance to capture specific Pokémon featured in the movie, gain extra experience, and grab special cosmetic items themed around the movie.

Detective Pikachu is the first live-action Pokémon movie and it is led by Ryan Reynolds, who voices the titular character, and Justice Smith. Since it’s a live-action film, it features some interesting realistic designs for characters we’ve only seen animated for games or the animated series. While some look more terrifying than others, there is nothing so outrageous as the soon-to-be-redesigned Sonic.

The movie follows a coffee-addicted Pikachu who can be understood by Smith’s character, Tim Goodman. Tim’s father goes missing and the crime-solving Pikachu teams up with Tim to find him in an adventure that will be peppered with many favorite Pokémon. The mystery Pokémon Go players will have to unravel is a matter of which and/or how many of the movie stars they’ll be able to capture. Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Aipom, and Snubbull are all featured in the movie and you’ll earn double XP for capturing them. They will appear more often throughout the 10-day event, so you can round out your collection if you’re missing any of them. There’s also a Shiny Aipom that can be found.

Competitive Pokémon Go players aren’t being left out of the festivities either. During the Detective Pikachu event, there will be special Raid Battles that feature the Pokémon that appear in the movie. There’s Field Research themed around the movie and there’s even a hat-wearing Pikachu that will photobomb your Snapshot photos. Using the photo feature also gives you a chance to catch the special Pikachu, so be sure to take advantage. If you check out the Style Shop, you can also grab a detective hat with Pikachu ears, a movie-themed T-shirt, and other items that you can throw on your Pokémon Go avatar.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free MMORPGs
Up Next

Amazon cuts prices on Ring Doorbells, Ring Alarm Kits, and Blink Cameras
google pokemon detective pikachu playmoji
Mobile

Google’s latest Playmoji bring animated Pokémon to your camera

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters next week, and in celebration of the new movie, Google announced a new set of Playmoji for the Google Pixel camera, including Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on hulu the dark knight
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (May 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix fifth element
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Overwatch
Gaming

Blizzard has ‘large ambitions’ for Overwatch, hints at possible spinoff

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack said that the developer has "large ambitions" for the Overwatch universe. The development team will be splitting time between the existing game and "other work," which may be referring to a spinoff.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
rockstar suing bbc grand theft auto 5 guide main
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors suggest multiple cities, launch on next-gen consoles

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to feature multiple cities, including Liberty City and Vice City. The game is also said to be launching on next-generation consoles, as the current consoles will not be able to run it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
godzilla xbox one x up for grabs
Gaming

Microsoft unleashes Xbox One X consoles inspired by Godzilla and friends

Microsoft created four exclusive Xbox One X consoles with designs based on Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. No purchases are necessary to join the raffle for the consoles, while you await Godzilla's return to the big screen.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin