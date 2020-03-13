Ditto is one of the most unique Pokémon to ever exist and, thankfully, you can catch your own in Pokémon Go. Although you won’t need any special Pokéballs or items to track one down, you won’t be able to see where Ditto is on your world map. That’s why we put together a guide on how to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go.

Because of Ditto’s shapeshifting nature, it can show up in a range of different Pokémon. Unlike the main series, there’s no way to know if a Pokémon is normal or a Ditto disguise until you catch it; you just have to hope for the best. That said, knowing which Pokémon Ditto can take the form makes the quest to catch one that much easier.

Before diving into it, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go guide hub where you can find tips for catching new Pokémon, how to access and use Pokémon Go’s various features, and the latest Pokémon Go news. If you’re looking to fill out your Pokédex, make sure to read our guides on how to catch Smeargle and how to catch Meltan.

Which Pokémon can Ditto be?

Before getting into how to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go, you need to know the forms in which Ditto can show. Unlike the mainline Pokémon games, Ditto doesn’t show up in Pokémon Go as, well, Ditto. Instead, it shows up as one of the other common Pokémon in the game. If you want to catch Ditto, you’ll need to get an eye on this list.

Gen. 1 Ditto disguises

Paras

Venonat

Weedle

Gen. 2 Ditto disguises

Poppip

Hoothoot

Ledyba

Spinarak

Gen. 3 Ditto disguises

Seedot

Skitty

Whismur

Gulpin

Remoraid

Numel

Gen. 4 Ditto disguises

Bidoof

As of March 2020, the 14 above Pokémon are the only forms Ditto can take. However, there isn’t an indication of whether the Pokémon is Ditto or not until after you catch it. You can see how the process plays out from the official Pokémon Go YouTube channel below.

How to Catch Ditto in Pokémon Go

There’s no concrete way to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go; it’s a process of trial and error. That said, if you stick with our tips, you should have a Ditto in your Pokédex before too long.

Ask the community

The best way to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go is by asking the fanbase in your area where they’ve found one. The game has a massive international community, even in 2020. No matter where you’re located, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding a Discord or Facebook group dedicated to your area (this handy Pokémon Go community map should help).

Because Dittos show up as regular Pokémon, you should be able to find them in areas where others have. Of course, Pokémon spawns are constantly changing, but if you’re out hunting and put a bug out in your local Discord group, you shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down Ditto.

Look for Ditto candidates

Ditto will only show up as the 14 Pokémon above, so if you’re trying to track one down, there’s no sense in wasting your time on other Pokémon. If you’re looking for Ditto, it’s best to set up shop in an area with a lot of the Ditto disguises. That way, you can grind Weedles and Bidoofs all day until a Ditto shows up.

Grind with lures and incense

If the community has failed you and you haven’t caught a Ditto naturally, it’s time to resort to items. Setting up shop at a PokéStop is your best bet. That way, you can drop a Lure and Incense to attract Pokémon to your location for a half hour or more depending on how many PokéCoins you have to spare.

Although this a brute-force solution, it is effective. If you can find a few other people hunting Dittos in your area, you can put together your items for hours for mindless grinding. Although there’s no guaranteed Ditto drop rate, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find one, especially if you’re spending some special items.

Trade for Ditto

This is our last tip for catching Ditto in Pokémon Go, and for good reason. Although you can technically trade for Ditto, it won’t count toward any quests that ask you to “catch” Ditto. To satisfy such a quest, you’ll need to actually catch Ditto, not just have it show up in your inventory.

Still, if you’re just looking to fill out your Pokédex or show off to your friends, you can always trade for Ditto, which you can learn how to do in our guide. You’ll need plenty of Stardust to trade, however, which you can acquire by taking down gyms, catching new Pokémon, and evolving your Pokémon.

Using Ditto in Pokémon Go

The main reason to hunt down Ditto is to complete a Special Research task or fill out your Pokédex. However, there’s another advantage to having Ditto on your roster, particularly when it comes to gyms. Whenever you take Ditto into a gym battle, it’ll copy the first Pokémon you encounter, mirroring its move set.

Although effective for accessing some powerful moves quickly, your Ditto will retain its original CP, so it’s a good idea to stock up on plenty of potions before going into battle. You can’t evolve your Ditto, either, just like the base game. That said, you can level up your Ditto by using candy and Stardust.

Editors' Recommendations