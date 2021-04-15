  1. Gaming

Pokémon Go gets a special New Pokémon Snap event featuring a shiny Smeargle

By

Pokémon Go is getting a special event to celebrate the release of New Pokémon Snap. Players will be able to grab some photography-themed goodies and have a chance to catch a shiny Smeargle.

New Pokémon Snap, a sequel to a 1999 Nintendo 64 photography game, comes to Nintendo Switch at the end of the month. Pokémon Go‘s special event lines up with the game’s release window. It’ll begin one day before the Switch game launches on Thursday, April 29, and end on Sunday, May 2.

The big prize during the event is a shiny version of Smeargle, the paint-brush-tailed Pokémon, which usually appears in the game when players take a photo with the app. The Pokémon’s encounter rate will increase during the event, and players will have higher odds of finding a shiny version. This is the first time a shiny version of Smeargle has appeared in the game.

The event will feature increased appearances of other Pokémon found in the new Lental region featured in New Pokémon Snap. Dodrio, Venusaur, and Skarmory are among some of the creatures that will appear during the weekend. Pokémon from the Lental region will appear in raids more often as well.

The update will also bring event-exclusive research tasks  Some of those “photography-themed” tasks will revolve around taking snapshots. Players will be able to grab new camera avatar in the style shop for free, as well as a sticker.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on April 29 and New Pokémon Snap launches on Nintendo Switch the next day, April 30.

