 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket adds trading next week, but there’s a catch

By
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown | Coming Soon!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is getting two major updates next week. Trading will finally come to the mobile card game on January 29, while new cards are coming on January 30 via the Space-Time Smackdown booster set. Those hoping that trading will let them quickly fill out their collection might be disappointed by how it works, though.

Recommended Videos

Released in October, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is a highly successful trading card game with an emphasis on card collection and simplified battling. It already got one expansion thanks to its Mew-themed Mythical Island booster pack in December, but this is the app’s biggest update yet.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The big news is that trading is finally coming, which has been an anticipated feature since the app launched. As expected, this will allow players to trade spare cards to one another, though it’s a little more complex than that. Trading uses two new resources, trade hourglasses and trade tokens. Once players have those, they’ll only be able to trade diamond rarity 1-4 cards and star rarity 1 cards with friends. Only cards of the same rarity can be traded. Not every card can be traded either. The Pokémon Company says that only “certain cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island expansions” will be eligible to trade for now.

That news may come as a disappointment for those hoping that trading would let them snag any rare cards they were missing. It’s also unclear exactly how the new currencies are earned and whether or not they’ll be available to purchase.

One day after trading enters the app, players will get a new set of cards to collect via the Space-Time Smackdown update. This adds Dialga and Palkia-themed booster packs to the game. Confirmed Pokémon featured in the set include Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Pachirisu, Leafeon, Honchkrow, Gible, Cresslia, Lucario, and a new support card in Cynthia.

The update will also bring new binder and display board covers themed around Dialga, Palkia, and Darkrai.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Pokémon’s free mobile card game is nostalgic fun, but watch your wallet
A trading card battle on mobile.

What's sure to be mobile gaming's next big thing is here. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is out now and it brings the classic tabletop deckbuilding game to your phone. It's a free app that lets players open booster packs, collect cards, and play a streamlined version of the card game. On top of that, it's full of social hooks and ways for players to show off their favorite cards. It's about as much of a slam dunk as you could imagine for a mobile game, to the point where I'm surprised it's taken The Pokémon Company this long to make it.

Nostalgia is an easy path to victory, but does that make for a good game? Based on my time with it so far, I can see some immediate appeal that's sure to keep me logging in consistently for at least a few weeks. It's the kind of free download that comes with a big red buyer beware, though. This is a game designed to vacuum up money in ways that can feel a bit uncomfortable. If you're the kind of person who gets impatient anytime you're presented with a timer, download it at your own risk.
Gotta collect 'em all
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket essentially looks to capture the full experience of the Pokémon trading card game and stuff it into a mobile app. In that sense, it's a success. As soon as I boot it up and create my account, it quickly throws a five-card booster pack my way that I tear it open by swiping the screen. All the excitement I felt as a kid doing the same with real packs flooded in instantly. Just as I did back then, I find myself marveling at the art. Classic cards from my youth appear here, including the elegant Hitmonchan card I treasured as a kid, but I'm just as enamored with the art I've never seen. When I pull a card that features a top-to-bottom art spread showing Digletts burrowing through the card, I'm hooked.

Read more
Is the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Premium Pass worth it?
Two people holding their phones playing Pokemon TCGP.

Nintendo's beloved Pokémon trading card franchise has finally arrived on mobile devices, allowing players to open Booster Packs, create their own decks, and battle other players online. Similar to Pokémon Go, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has a Premium Pass that grants players exclusive items at the cost of a monthly price.

While it may sound enticing, the real question is if the Premium Pass for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is worth subscribing to. Nintendo has released some incredible Pokémon games throughout the decades, but we'll inform you of whether purchasing the Pokémon TCGP Premium Pass is worth your money.
What is the Pokémon TCGP Premium Pass?

Read more
Pokémon’s new mobile game will bring out the card collector in you
Three phones running Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While the mainstream popularity of the Pokémon Trading Card Game has ebbed and flowed since its launch in 1998, it has always enjoyed a cult following. That's earned it a spot at the top of the genre alongside games like Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh. It's grown in popularity and complexity in the past 25 years, evolving from a simple card game that lived alongside the anime and mainline Pokémon video games to having its own obsessive fanbase, competitive scene, and world championship events.

Battling has always been at the core of the Pokémon world, but another aspect of the game has always reigned supreme: catching them all. And that's exactly what Creatures and The Pokémon Company wants to get back to with its new mobile game.

Read more