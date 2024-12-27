The best Mythical Island cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Table of Contents Table of Contents Best Pokémon TCG Pocket cards in Mythical Island Best Mythical Island Decks

The first new Booster Pack released for Pokémon TCG Pocket is Mythical Island, which has a slew of unique cards to shake up the meta. With Mew featured on the cover, there are many new and returning Pokémon with this booster pack containing a total of 86 cards.

A new Booster Pack can be overwhelming when everyone is trying to learn the best decks and cards. We’re here to give you some guidance on the strongest cards in the Mythical Island pack, as well as some decks that you can make out of them in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Best Pokémon TCG Pocket cards in Mythical Island

Celebi ex

It’s no surprise to anyone that the Celebi ex card is one of the best cards you can get right now in Mythical Island. This Grass-type Basic Pokémon has 130 HP, and its Powerful Bloom ability only needs two energy. You flip a coin for every energy attached to this card, and for each heads you deal 50 damage.

This means you can continue to add more and more energy to this card, which can make it flip a ton of coins. It gives you plenty of opportunities to deal extra damage, and it becomes even more powerful with the new Serperior card that will be on this list.

Mew ex

Another great ex card is the Mew ex, a Psychic type with 130 HP and two abilities. The first is Psyshot, which deals 20 damage and only requires one Psychic energy. But the power that comes with this card is Genome Hacking, which can use three of any type of energy.

This attack can copy one of your opponent’s Active Pokémon’s attacks. Unlike Ditto, it doesn’t need the same energy type, so this becomes very powerful against a powerful enemy. It also plays really well with the Supporter card Budding Expeditioner, which we’ll get more into detail on this list.

Serperior

This Grass-type Pokémon is Stage 2 and evolves from Servine and Snivy. Serperior is excellent to have on your Grass deck’s bench due to its passive ability Jungle Totem. When this is in play, each Grass energy attached to all of your Grass Pokémon actually provides two energy. So if you only have one energy, it counts as two.

Although this effect doesn’t stack, just having one on your bench can mean a lot. For example, if Celebi ex is in the Active spot, having two energy attached actually means there are four, so you flip four coins instead of two. Even in the Active spot, it can use Solar Beam for 70 damage, and it has a decent 110 HP.

Raichu

This new Raichu card is one of the more underrated cards of the Mythical Island Booster Pack. While the normal Raichu has 100 HP and deals 140 damage with Thunderbolt as it’s forced to discard all its energy, this new Raichu has 120 HP and has the Gigashock move.

Gigashock requires three Electric energy and deals 60 base damage, but it also does 20 damage to each of your opponent’s Benched Pokémon. If your opponent has some annoying Benched Pokémon with helpful abilities or they’re trying to evolve a Pokémon in the backlines, use Raichu to chip away at their health.

Vaporeon

Another returning Pokémon with a new card is Vaporeon, a Water-type with 120 HP and a new passive ability. Wash Out can be used as often as you like in a turn, allowing you to move a Water energy from one of your Benched Pokémon to your Active Water Pokémon.

If you need to transfer Water energy from a Benched Pokémon to an Active one, you can do that instantly with this Vaporeon. You can also do it as many times as you’d like, so you don’t have to be constrained by using the ability only once per turn.

Exeggutor

Mythical Island’s version of the Exeggutor Pokémon has 130 HP and has a move requiring four energy. While its Psychic move normally deals 80 damage, the attack does 20 more damage for each Energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokémon.

This is a great card to build up to from Mythical Island’s Exeggcute, which only has the Growth Spurt move. It will attach an extra Grass energy to it, meaning you could get it to four energy within two turns to evolve it into Exeggutor and use its Psychic move.

Pidgeot ex

While Pidgeot from the original Booster Packs works great, Pidgeot ex has an underrated ability that can come into handy. It has 170 HP, and its Scattering Cyclone ability only needs three of any energy type. While it deals 80 damage normally, it’ll also deal 20 more damage for each of your opponent’s Benched Pokémon.

Use this card against an opponent who has a full bench, since you can use that to your advantage. Used to its full potential, this move can deal 140 damage in one turn. Although it’s a Stage 2 Pokémon from Pidgeotto and Pidgey, it comes into clutch in most matches.

Florges

This Psychic-type Pokémon is new to Pokémon TCG Pocket, evolving from Floette and Flabébé. Florges has 120 HP and only needs two Psychic energy to do its Bloomshine move. As it deals 80 damage, it also heals 20 damage from each of your Pokémon.

Even if you have some hurt Pokémon on your bench, you can heal them all simultaneously with Florges’ move. This is a pretty powerful move for only requiring two energy and is something you should consider for a Psychic deck.

Budding Expeditioner

Although not a Pokémon, this Supporter card is vital to have with your Mew ex card. Budding Expeditioner automatically puts your Mew ex card into your hand if it’s in the Active spot.

This means you can pull Mew ex out of a dangerous situation if need be, and you can replay it on your next turn as well. Since ex cards give the player two points if they defeat it, it’s nice to be able to pull it to safety if you’re afraid of the opponent defeating it.

Mythical Slab

The best item card from the Mythical Island Booster Pack has got to be Mythical Slab. A perfect addition to any of your Psychic decks, this item allows you to look at the top card of your deck for a Psychic Pokémon.

If it ends up being a Psychic Pokémon, you can put it in your hand. On the flip side, if it ends up not being a Psychic Pokémon, you put that card on the bottom of the deck. Mythical Slabs can make it a whole lot easier to grab a new Psychic Pokémon from your deck.

Best Mythical Island Decks

Celebi ex and Serperior deck

x2 Celebi ex

x2 Snivy

x2 Servine

x2 Serperior

x2 Dhelmise

x2 Poké Ball

x2 X Speed

x2 Professor’s Research

x1 Sabrina

x2 Erika

x1 Potion

This pack mainly revolves around Celebi ex and Serperior aiding it, but the new card Dhelmise is also there to help. You just need one Serperior on the bench to make every Grass energy count as two, which can make your Celebi ex in the Active spot toss extra coins for its attack.

If not Celebi ex, Dhelmise can also benefit from Serperior. Dhelmise’s Energy Whip only needs one Grass energy and deals 20 damage, but if it has at least three extra Grass energy, it’ll deal 70 more damage. Then you have some of the best Supporter and Item cards, Erika being the best healer for a Grass deck, healing 50 HP.

Mew ex deck

x2 Mew ex

x2 Mewtwo ex

x2 Ralts

x2 Kirlia

x2 Gardevoir

x2 Poké Ball

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Potion

x1 Sabrina

x1 Mythical Slab

x1 Budding Expeditioner

x1 X Speed

Altering the typical Mewtwo ex deck to fit the new Mew ex meta is easy in Pokémon TCG Pocket. You still have the powerful Mewtwo cards, but your Mew ex can come into play if you want to copy an opponent’s move set. To help get more Psychic Pokémon in your hand, use Mythical Slab to grab one if it’s sitting at the top of your deck.

You also have Budding Expeditioner there to help if you need to pull your Mew ex back into your hand and out of danger. The rest of the Pokémon are there to lead up to the Gardevoir evolution, which can help put extra Psychic energy onto your Pokémon in the Active spot.