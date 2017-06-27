‘Prey’ director Raphael Colantonio departs from Arkane Studios

Why it matters to you Raphael Colantonio helped Arkane Studios produce some truly great games. With Harvey Smith stepping up, the studio can be expected to continue doing great things.

After 18 years with Arkane Studios, president Raphael Colantonio is stepping down from his position. With the studio, Colantonio acted as co-director of Dishonored and director of the recently-released Prey.

“The last 18 years have been an amazing adventure,” said Colantonio in an announcement post on Bethesda Softworks’ website. “From starting Arkane in 1999, to making our first game, Arx Fatalis, to joining ZeniMax Media in 2010 and releasing the Dishonored series and Prey to critical acclaim — it is time for me to step out to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is important to me and my future.”

Stepping up to oversee the team in Austin is Colantonio’s longtime friend Harvey Smith. Colantonio will stick around for as long as needed to provide a smooth transition to the new management team. Smith was co-director alongside Colantonio for the original Dishonored and directed Dishonored 2.

“I’ve lived many magical moments,” continued Colantonio. “I’ve also been through the hard times. But, I can say that joining ZeniMax took things to the next level and gave Arkane the opportunity to emerge as a world-class studio. ZenIMax enabled us to make the best games that we’ve ever made. And I know there is even more to come.”

Arkane Studios really made a name for itself with the release of the first Dishonored title. This fast-paced stealth game proved successful with its sandbox-style levels. Users across the internet grasped onto the ability to use the game’s mechanics in unintended ways. Due to the success of the first game, a sequel was released late last year. A standalone add-on, Death of the Outsider, is scheduled for release later this year.

Earlier this year, Bethesda rebooted the Prey franchise with Arkane Studio’s Prey. This sci-fi shooter launched with issues but has since become a fun, sandbox-style sci-fi shooter.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best and brightest people in the industry, and I feel extremely lucky to have been part of this journey with everyone at Arkane,” said Colantonio. “I wish the best to everyone at Arkane, Bethesda, and ZeniMax. Without a doubt I will miss everyone.”