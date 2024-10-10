 Skip to main content
Project Rene: everything we know so far

By
The logo for The Sims Project Rene.
Originally, we were thoroughly convinced that Project Rene was just a code name for what would evolve into The Sims 5. However, EA has shot down that idea by explicitly telling us that there will not be a true sequel and that support will continue for the ongoing Sims 4. But it didn’t say that Project Rene was canceled, either. Instead, Project Rene is going to live on and be its own experience alongside The Sims 4. This whole situation is somewhat complex and nebulous, but we’ve gathered all the solid information we could about Project Rene.

Release date speculation

Characters in the Sims 4.
EA

Project Rene has no release date or window at this time. It has been in the works since at least 2022 and has had playtests in the past, another is scheduled for fall 2024. This does point to it being at least in a somewhat presentable state, but it could easily be another year or more until it is fully complete.

More details are promised as development continues, so we will keep you updated on its progress.

Platforms

A child Sim is riding a bike, while other Sims cheer them on.
Electronic Arts

The only two platforms we know Project Rene will be on with certainty right now are PC and mobile since EA stated that the game will feature cross-saves between these platforms. Hopefully, console versions are also announced with that same functionality.

Gameplay speculation

Behind The Sims Summit Stream Event

While it’s technically not a trailer, the Behind the Sims Summit provided all the footage we have of Project Rene. It shows off some very early footage of furniture decorating and customization, but leaves quite a bit left to be revealed.

Based on the presentation, we know a few systems will be available in (or at least planned for) Project Rene. First is a much more robust version of the Create-A-Style tool previously used in The Sims 3. You can now upload your own custom designs to a gallery to use and place on furniture, which can also be further tweaked and edited on a smaller scale than ever before.

The other big detail here is that Project Rene will focus heavily on multiplayer, though the full extent of it is still unclear. We know that you can collaborate on sharing and creating with friends, but also play completely on your own. It does seem heavily focused on connecting players and their creations, so it could be a shared world or simply a social space.

Rumors and leaks

Everything we’re going to talk about below should be considered rumors until EA officially confirms any of the details.

The biggest reported leak comes from a Reddit post in which a user claims to have datamined the entire Project Rene map through a leaked playtest build of the game. This leaked map shows the area of the map accessible in said playtest in relation to the entire map, which is also said to be open world. The map itself is based on Paris compared to actual pictures of the real-world location.

A more disappointing rumor comes in the form of DRM. Some are suggesting that the title will come with the much-maligned Denuvo anti-cheat.

Object placement is also supposedly getting an upgrade, with attached physics that let you place and drop objects in your world more naturally. This can cause objects to tip if placed on uneven ground or if enough weight is placed on one side.

Preorder

A baby Sim and an elder Sim sit together on the floor, while the Sims behind them are asleep in various positions.
Electronic Arts

As the team stated, Project Rene is years away. We will see it many more times, and perhaps even have a chance to enter some betas, long before preordering becomes an option. There is also the possibility it will be a free-to-play game. When those details do arrive, we will make sure you have all the info you need.

