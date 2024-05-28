 Skip to main content
Is The Sims 4 multiplayer?

Characters in the Sims 4.
EA

The Sims 4 has been delighting players since way back in 2014, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you opt to just play the game’s base free version or purchase any of its myriad of expansions, there’s so much to do and see (and so many laughs to be had) that it’s plainly obvious how it’s lasted this long. However, a lot has changed in the multiplayer world in the past decade since The Sims 4 landed, and shared experiences in cozy life simulation games are the new norm now. If you’re curious whether The Sims 4 features multiplayer, we’ve got the answer for you.

Is The Sims 4 multiplayer?

The Sims 4 definitely seems like a game that should feature online play, but unfortunately, it does not have an official multiplayer component. But the word “official” is key here, as there is a workaround for those eager to make it happen.

Since EA hasn’t indicated that there any plans to add multiplayer to The Sims 4, the mod community rose to the challenge instead. S4MP is a mod that allows you to team up with friends and play in real time in each other’s worlds. Unfortunately, this mod only works on PC, which means that players on consoles have no way to play online with others. Bummer.

Although not every platform supports the S4MP mod, The Sims 4 is free to play and can be quite a good time even when playing alone. You can grab it now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. It’s also backward compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

