Avoid eBay: PS5 is in stock at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon

It used to be super hard to track down a PlayStation 5 but those days seem to be behind us now. No longer do you need to worry about setting alerts, joining wait lists, or simply striking lucky. Instead, in the last few weeks, stock for the PlayStation 5 has increased by a ton. Sony has even announced that anyone who wants to buy one shouldn’t have an issue doing so. Much of this is because the PlayStation VR2 is out very soon and — of course — you’ll need a PS5 to reap the benefits. Right now, you can buy one for $559 including God of War Ragnarok — one of the best games around at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is a truly high-end games console. Its design is a little divisive and certainly huge but underneath that distinctive hood is some super powerful hardware. The console is able to load many of the best PS5 games in seconds and there are plenty to choose from. The bundle deals currently available all include God of War Ragnarok but there’s no shortage of options for other games. Titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and The Last of Us Part I look gorgeous on the system while there are quirky titles like Stray to captivate you too. The Callisto Protocol will hook survival horror fans while Returnal is perfect for anyone who loves a challenge.

As mentioned, there’s also the PlayStation VR2 on its way later this month. If you want the most immersive gaming experience, you’re going to love what this has to offer. Games like Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7 have never felt so immersive until now.

Even if you decide not to buy the PS VR2, you’ll love the PlayStation 5. Hooked up to your TV, it’s a great media machine as well as gaming device. The new DualSense controller feels great thanks to refined haptic feedback. The only thing we’d recommend is to snap up one of the best SSDs for PS5 to go alongside your much sought-after PlayStation 5.

Previously, you might have been stuck buying a PS5 from eBay, Facebook marketplace or other potentially dubious sources. Those days are finally behind us and you can snag a PS5 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart without having to queue or wait. If you’ve been waiting to buy the latest Sony console, this is your chance. You can buy it with God of War Ragnarok for $559.

