‘PUBG’ on Xbox One appears to run on PC version’s ‘Very Low’ settings

Just a couple of days ago, the hit battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds arrived on the Xbox One via the Xbox Game Preview program. While the port is still in early access, fans are already complaining that PUBG on a console doesn’t run as well as the native PC version. This can be expected when porting a game to less powerful hardware, but players have found a way to access the graphics settings menu as on PC.

Discovered by Resetera user JumPeR (via Gamespot), plugging a USB keyboard into the Xbox One allows players to control the game using traditional keyboard controls. That has been seen before; however, pressing the ‘O’ key will bring up the graphics menu as it appears in the PC version. Using the base Xbox One model, it appears that PUBG is running on the PC’s “very low” preset settings. It was also discovered that the added power of the Xbox One X runs the game at the equivalent of the “medium” settings. The actual settings cannot be adjusted.

Despite the keyboard allowing players to move around using WASD controls, support for the mouse appears to be absent.

Originally based on mods for H1Z1: King of the Hill and ARMA, PUBG has become a highly popular first-person shooter with a last-man-standing game mechanic. While the Battle Royale element is not entirely new, PUBG brought it to a mainstream audience. It even went on to be nominated for Game of the Year at Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards 2017.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is mere days away from releasing version 1.0 of the PC version. On December 20, the game will finally exit early access Steam’s Early Access program and launch as a full game. Along with the release, PUBG‘s long-awaited second map “Miramar” will be available on PC. Xbox One owners will have to wait until early 2018.

As it exists on Xbox One, PUBG is still in a rough state. As described by Digital Foundry, when joining a game, “You’re instantly besieged by low-resolution textures that seem to be failing to stream in properly, combined with performance just above or below the 20 frames per second threshold.”