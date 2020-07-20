Rapper Logic has signed an exclusive seven-figure deal with Twitch to stream weekly.

The rapper, whose songs 1-800-273-8255 and Homicide both cracked the Billboard top 10 in the past few years, recently announced that he was retiring from music to “be a great father.” He also has a new album coming out in a few days. The Twitch deal, he said, was a natural extension, as he’s been playing video games on YouTube for years now.

The stream will include “a mixture of in-studio sessions, special guests, [ask me anything]-style formats, and gaming,” the company said in a press release, adding that “signing Logic is a firm commitment of Twitch’s continued investment in non-gaming content and creators.”

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he told The Verge. “I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”

Logic said he wants to use the platform (he’s been on the site since at least 2016) to interact with his fans more. The rapper launched his Twitch channel in 2019 after he appeared at TwitchCon.

“I think it’s a powerful platform that allows me to connect with my fans in the best way possible. And the safest way possible for someone in my position,” he said, also mentioning that he liked how you can customize chats to block haters. Twitch, he said, will be a place for him to relax with his fans.

“I’m not going to be on Twitch, having political debates. I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile.”

While celebrities on Twitch are not uncommon, a seven-figure deal (the exact numbers have not been released) is rare, and this is the first exclusive music creator partnership deal. The move illustrates not only Twitch’s growing mainstream popularity, but how entertainment is changing and merging with video games, bringing them more and more into the mainstream.

“Logic embodies the evolution of creators that we’ve seen over the last few years on Twitch. He came to Twitch as a gamer but understands the value of the Twitch community and how our passionate and engaged audience can also connect with and support his music,” Mike Olson, Twitch senior vice president and head of music, said. “This type of streaming partnership is new for Twitch but speaks to what is happening on the service with our growth across non-gaming content, and particularly the massive interest we’re seeing within music.”

The rapper’s first partner stream is an album release scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on July 21, where he’ll premiere tracks from his latest work, No Pressure.

