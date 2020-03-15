Herschel “Guy” Beahm, more popularly known as the controversial streamer Dr Disrespect, has agreed to a “life-changing, rewarding” contract to remain exclusively on Twitch.

Twitch has been Dr Disrespect’s streaming home since 2015, and over that time, he has amassed nearly 4 million followers. His popularity started with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, followed by various battle royales and shooters.

Dr Disrespect, the persona that Beahm created, is one of Twitch’s most recognizable streamers. The mullet, mustache, and sunglasses were not missing in the video that he created to announce that he was staying on Twitch after signing an exclusive two-year contract.

The amount of the contract has not been disclosed, but in an interview with The Verge, Dr Disrespect revealed a hint of humility.

“Let’s just say, when I first started streaming, was something like this fathomable? If it was, you’re dreaming really, really big. To me, it’s pretty shocking, and it’s very obviously life-changing, rewarding,” the streamer said.

Dr Disrespect has seen his fair share of controversy during his time with Twitch. In September 2018, he was forced to end his stream after someone fired multiple shots at his house. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. Last year, his E3 pass was revoked and he was banned from Twitch for two weeks after he entered a bathroom while he was streaming live.

There was “little chance” that Dr Disrespect would leave Twitch though. “No surprise, it’s the Doctor’s platform of choice. It feels good to be on the platform we built the Champion’s Club on. It’s home baby.”

“It feels good to be on Twitch, and stay on Twitch. This is where we started, and we have a hell of a journey ahead of us,” he said, looking back at the years of growth for Dr Disrespect on the platform, and looking forward to what may come next.

After the high-profile departures of Shroud and Ninja, moving from Twitch to Microsoft’s Mixer, keeping Dr Disrespect is a major win for the Amazon-owned streaming platform. Imane Anys, more popularly known as Pokimane, revealed her decision to also stay last week, so it appears that despite overtures from rival platforms, there remain good reasons for streamers to stay on Twitch.

