Twitch streamer ‘Dr DisRespect’ ends stream after shots fired at his home

Twitch broadcaster Dr DisRespect was forced to cut a recent broadcast of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 after he told viewers that someone fired multiple shots at his house, breaking an upstairs window.

Dr DisRespect was waiting in the lobby for a match in the beta of the Black Ops 4 mode Blackout when a popping sound was heard in the broadcast. He returned to his chair several moments later, no longer wearing his wig and sunglasses, and explained that his house had been shot at for the second time in two days. The most recent shot had broken the window upstairs, and he said it appeared that the shooter drove by in a vehicle in order to do so.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like anyone was injured during the shooting, but this isn’t the first time popular gaming personalities have been attacked while in their home. Rooster Teeth employees Gavin Free and Meg Turney were forced to hide inside a closet when a man entered their house with a shotgun and destroyed their glass door. He later died in their driveway from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Twitch streamers have been put in danger numerous times over the years, though it is often done by swatting. This illegal practice involves calling the police with a false emergency, alleging that there is a hostage or some sort of violent attack at the streamer’s house. Armed officers then typically rush into the building, putting the streamer’s life at risk. Dr DisRespect was reportedly swatted himself in 2017, though he played the incident off in order to not draw attention to it or inspire similar attacks.

Dr DisRespect is among the most popular figures on Twitch, taking home the Trending Gamer award at The Game Awards ceremony. Prior to his work on Twitch, he was a community manager and later a level designer for Sledgehammer Games, contributing to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. He achieved most of his recognition playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds where he would show off his skills and put on over the top skits resembling an 80’s action star in a mullet wig, mustache, over-the-top macho character.