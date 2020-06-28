  1. Gaming

Dr Disrespect breaks silence, claims no explanation from Twitch for ban

Herschel “Guy” Beahm, more popularly known as controversial Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect, has reportedly been banned from the platform, and has not received an explanation for it.

Shortly after the live streaming platform started addressing sexual assault allegations against streamers on the platform on a case-by-case basis, Dr Disrespect was seemingly banned from Twitch.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” a Twitch spokesperson then told Digital Trends. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

The statement, however, does not really confirm anything. Apparently, Dr Disrespect himself does not know what is going on.

The tweet is Dr Disrespect’s first statement since his disappearance from Twitch, and it adds another layer of mystery to what is happening on the platform.

Meanwhile, a tweet from e-sports journalist Rod Breslau has reportedly confirmed Dr Disrespect’s ban.

Breslau also pointed out an unusual ending to the end of Dr Disrespect’s last stream, which hints that the streamer knew there was something going on.

However, without an official statement, there is no definite confirmation that Twitch actually banned Dr Disrespect. His channel was removed from the platform and subscribers were refunded their monthly fees, but it remains unclear why Twitch is not formalizing the apparent ban with an announcement.

In March, Dr Disrespect agreed to a “life-changing, rewarding” contract to remain exclusively on Twitch, where he has streamed since 2015. In May, he signed a multiyear deal with PepsiCo to endorse its Mtn Dew Game Fuel product. The explanation of why things suddenly took a turn for the worse for Dr Disrespect, meanwhile, is still unclear.

