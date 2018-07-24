Digital Trends
Gaming

Everything you need to know about ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

Gabe Gurwin
By

This October, Activision and Treyarch will release Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the latest entry in the long-running sub-series of shooters which began as World War II and Vietnam period pieces before branching off into near-future sci-fi. For Black Ops 4, the companies build on the success of previous games, but with a few new tricks to make it feel like a true sequel. From the multiplayer to the (lack of) campaign, here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Yes, the campaign is missing in action

For the first time ever in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 doesn’t include a traditional single-player campaign. In place of this, the universe – set between Black Ops II and Black Ops III – will be introduced through small solo missions that also give you a chance to try out the “specialists” you’ll be using in competitive multiplayer. You’ll learn about their backstory in these missions, but it’s not meant as a replacement for the campaign.

The specialists

At launch, there will be 10 different specialists to choose from in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s competitive multiplayer mode, each bringing unique abilities and tricks to help accomplish your objective or take out a particularly difficult enemy.

  • Ajax – “Breacher” with ballistic shield and tactical 9-Bang grenade.
  • Battery – Demolition expert with war machine grenade launcher and cluster grenade.
  • Crash – Healer with TAK-5 medical kit and assault ammunition pack.
  • Firebreak – “Area denial” with flamethrower and reactor core.
  • Nomad – Nature-lover with dog and tripwire-equipped explosives.
  • Recon — Intel operator with vision pulse and sensor darts.
  • Ruin – “Rusher” with “grav slam” attack and grapple gun.
  • Seraph – Tactician with high-caliber revolver and deployable beacon.
  • Torque – Defender with barricade and razor wire.

“Prophet” from Call of Duty: Black Ops III will also be available. His abilities haven’t been revealed, but in the previous game he made use of the charge-shot weapon Tempest and the rewinding “glitch” ability.

Competitive multiplayer

1 of 6
call of duty black ops 4 shooting
call of duty black ops 4 energy
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
call of duty black ops 4 firing
call of duty black ops 4 shield
call of duty black ops 4 muscles

Once again the star of the show, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s competitive multiplayer mode gives you plenty of options for battling it out against other players, and it mixes in classic series elements as well as a few changes that will completely alter how you approach combat.

Ch-ch-ch-changes

Call of Duty: WWII ditched automatic healing in its campaign mode, and Black Ops 4 will ditch it in multiplayer. Instead of waiting for your character to stop taking damage in order to begin refilling your total health, you’ll now make use of a dedicated healing button to do so. The ability is on a timer, so you won’t be able to heal whenever you’ve been hit, which should encourage more strategic and cautious play compared to the all-out assault style that Call of Duty veterans are likely accustomed to.

Whether you’re priming a grenade or jumping over a ledge, you should always be ready to fire your gun, and with the “guns still up” system, you’re able to defend yourself at practically any time. Using a score-streak – which would typically force you to put your weapon down for a few seconds as it was being activated – doesn’t impede your ability to fire anymore.

To keep players on their toes and ready for anything, a feature called “fog of war” has been added to the multiplayer mode. Unless you make use of special equipment or abilities, you’ll only be able to see a short distance around your character on the mini-map, making enemies at a distance effectively invisible until you get closer.

Classic maps and multiplayer modes return

Among the multiplayer maps available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are five classics from throughout the series’ history. These include “Jungle,” “Summit,” and “Firing Range” from the first Black Ops, “Slums” from Black Ops II, and “Nuketown,” which was introduced in the first game and has subsequently appeared in all sequels. The first four maps will be included in the game at launch, while “Nuketown” fill follow a short time after.

Brand new maps coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 include “Frequency,” a fast map taking place at a listening station, the tropical “Contraband,” the Spanish “Seaside,” and “Payload,” which is located at a missile defense station.

Multiplayer modes include returning favorites like “Hardpoint” and “Domination,” as well as the objective-based “Control,” which tasks teams with either attacking or defending two points in a similar manner to Overwatch.

The “Pick 10” system used in other Black Ops titles and Advanced Warfare makes its return to Black Ops 4, giving you total control over how you customize your character to fit your particular play style. In addition to changing weapon attachments, grenades, and equipment, and perks, a “gear” option is also available – this gives you passive boosts to things like total health or your hearing, rather than another ability to pull out in a tough spot.

Blackout is Call of Duty meets Battle Royale

Everyone and their mother is working on a battle royale mode in 2018, but Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has the potential to stand out with its “Blackout” mode. The mode bills itself as a sort of “greatest hits” from the Black Ops series to date, including classic weapons and characters that longtime fans know, as well as equipment like the RC-XD drone and zombies. Taking place on the largest map in the history of Call of Duty, it has the potential to completely reshape how you think of the series.

Oh, and there are vehicles! With the exception of World at War, Call of Duty has mostly stayed away from directly-controlled vehicles, but you’ll be able take to the air, land, and water as you blast away at your enemies and attempt to get that elusive chicken dinner – or whatever Treyarch decides to call it.

Blackout will also feature zombies in some capacity, so it goes without saying that the mode probably isn’t canon to the rest of the Black Ops 4 experience. And, speaking of zombies…

Zombies mode is basically its own game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leans more heavily into its Zombies mode than any other game in the series, with three separate Zombies campaigns available at launch.

“Blood of the Dead” is a new-school take on “Mob of the Dead” from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, and takes place in Alcatraz prison. Portals are opening due to the influence of Richtofen and his “other,” while undead swarm the island penitentiary and threaten to destroy our heroes before they have a chance to discover the secrets hidden in its laboratory.

“Voyage of Despair” is set on the doomed Titanic ship in 1912, and finds our heroes dealing with a supernatural threat far worse than any iceberg as they search for a mysterious artifact.

Perhaps the most bizarre of the three launch-day Zombies campaigns is “IX,” which takes place in Ancient Rome. It has an Army of Darkness vibe to it and, because of its time period, it won’t include any guns. That’s right — there’s a Call of Duty game mode that’ll see you using swords and bows. It’s a crazy world we live in.

1 of 4
call of duty black ops 4 mask
call of duty black ops 4 zombie
call of duty black ops 4 facepaint
call of duty black ops 4 group

As with past Zombies modes, you’ll be able to play Black Ops 4’s cooperatively online and in local split-screen. Weapons like the “Hammer of Valhalla” and the “Scepter of Ra” should give you enough killing power to take on nearly any undead threat, though you’ll probably still die quite a bit.

You’ll have more options for customizing your Zombies experience this time around, as well. The perks you find in the maps’ “Alters” will be chosen by you in advance, and you can give your Mystery Box prize to a teammate instead of using it for your own character.

Release date, special editions, and platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out on October 12 for Xbox one, PlayStation 4, and PC. Several different versions of the game will be released, including the “Digital Deluxe Edition,” featuring bonus items, currency, new Zombies experiences, multiplayer maps, and exclusive Blackout characters. The “Pro Edition,” meanwhile, features its own bonus items and currency, as well as  maps, Zombies modes, and Blackout characters.

The heavy-hitter is the “Mystery Box Edition,” which includes the titular box as well as lithographs, patches, a comic, FigPins, a Zombies puzzle, a PopSocket, a steelbook, and the maps, modes, and characters offered in the Digital Deluxe and Pro editions.

When is the beta?

Pre-ordering any version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will grant you access to the game’s beta. It begins on August 3 exclusively on PlayStation 4 before coming to Xbox One and PC later that month.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best game console
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Gaming

’Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars’ turns fighting aliens into a yawn-worthy slog

Far Cry 5’s second expansion takes players to Mars on a journey that should be a blast, but boring level design, forgettable weapons, and a cringe-worthy story make the red planet little more than busywork.
Posted By Steven Petite
xbox one intelligent delivery
Gaming

Pair of next-gen Xbox devices could include a dedicated streaming console

According to a new report, Microsoft is developing both a traditional next-gen console and a streaming device, both of which are slated to launch in 2020. The streaming box will run all of the same games and cost much less.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo has game boy advance emulator site removed gbaholding
Gaming

Nintendo gets GitHub-hosted Game Boy Advance emulator taken down

Nintendo has successfully filed formal takedown request with GitHub over a Game Boy Advance emulator hosted on the website. The emulator also included access to ROMs of Nintendo games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite available now free nintendo switch 1
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Playground Mode adds squad selection in its July 25 return

Just weeks after Epic removed the popular limited-time Playground Mode from Fortnite: Battle Royale, the studio is bringing it back on July 25. The revised version of the creative mode adds squad selection and ATK vehicles.
Posted By Steven Petite
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

The 'Fallout 76' beta is set to kick off this October

Want to get into Bethesda's Fallout 76 beta? We don't know when the program will launch, but we provide instructions on how to get ready. The game officially launches on November 14.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse, Steven Petite
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Email shows Nvidia’s GTX 11 Series will start being released in late August

A leaked email purportedly written by a Nvidia graphics card partner for a retailer provides the release dates of the upcoming GeForce GTX 11 Series. The letter also confirms that Nvidia pushed back the launch due to unsold stock.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Holding the SNES Classic Edition in our hand
Gaming

Nintendo sues two websites for distributing ROMs of its games

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against two separate websites over their distributing of ROMs of Nintendo games. One site has already been taken offline as a result, while the other removed Nintendo games from its library.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin