  1. Gaming

TimTheTatman is latest streamer to ditch Twitch as protests mount

By

Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar is the latest high-profile streamer to announce his departure from Twitch. The content creator, who has 7 million followers on the platform, will be relocating to YouTube Gaming. Betar announced the move today with a video shared on his Twitter account that thanks fans for the support they’ve given him so far and expresses his wish for them to follow him to his new home.

His transition to the web’s other large video platform follows those of Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, all of whom have recently left Twitch to stream exclusively on YouTube.

the futurehttps://t.co/Hz9YZ0m2EA pic.twitter.com/ekGwDreHOL

&mdash; timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 1, 2021

It’s likely no coincidence that TimTheTatman and DrLupo chose this week to leave. Their move comes amid today’s A Day Away From Twitch event, which is a 24-hour boycott of Twitch organized by several prominent streamers. The protest aims to raise awareness of hate raids, which have been targeting marginalized streamers and content creators with a barrage of racist, sexist, homophobic, and rude followers and messages.

Streaming software creator Streamlabs has attempted to help the issue with its new Safe Mode, but Twitch itself has yet to address widespread criticism about the way the platform is handling the situation. TimTheTatman’s move also comes amid DrDisrespect’s announcement that he is suing Twitch over his ban, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

Twitch has not issued a response to TimTheTatman’s departure, nor has it said anything substantial about hate raids, prompting widespread frustration within streaming communities. Though these more high-profile streamers are likely moving because of lucrative deals and better treatment at the hands of a large company, there’s no denying that Twitch is struggling — particularly in the realm of public opinion. It remains to be seen whether any other popular streamers follow in their footsteps.

Editors' Recommendations

How to wall-mount your Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini side angle on wall.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: When it airs, how to watch, what to expect

Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West.

The top 5 best defensive playbooks in Madden 22

Aaron Donald in Madden 22.

The top 5 best offensive playbooks in Madden 22

Lamar Jackson holding the football in Madden.

The best Bethesda games of all time

Soldiers about to fight with a giant in the background.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for September 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Best cheap gaming headset deals for September 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Best cheap gaming deals for September 2021

father and son playing video games

Best cheap gaming chair deals for September 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best cheap wireless router deals for September 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

Best cheap wireless mouse deals for September 2021

Logitech MX Master

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for September 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard