Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar is the latest high-profile streamer to announce his departure from Twitch. The content creator, who has 7 million followers on the platform, will be relocating to YouTube Gaming. Betar announced the move today with a video shared on his Twitter account that thanks fans for the support they’ve given him so far and expresses his wish for them to follow him to his new home.

His transition to the web’s other large video platform follows those of Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, all of whom have recently left Twitch to stream exclusively on YouTube.

It’s likely no coincidence that TimTheTatman and DrLupo chose this week to leave. Their move comes amid today’s A Day Away From Twitch event, which is a 24-hour boycott of Twitch organized by several prominent streamers. The protest aims to raise awareness of hate raids, which have been targeting marginalized streamers and content creators with a barrage of racist, sexist, homophobic, and rude followers and messages.

Streaming software creator Streamlabs has attempted to help the issue with its new Safe Mode, but Twitch itself has yet to address widespread criticism about the way the platform is handling the situation. TimTheTatman’s move also comes amid DrDisrespect’s announcement that he is suing Twitch over his ban, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

Twitch has not issued a response to TimTheTatman’s departure, nor has it said anything substantial about hate raids, prompting widespread frustration within streaming communities. Though these more high-profile streamers are likely moving because of lucrative deals and better treatment at the hands of a large company, there’s no denying that Twitch is struggling — particularly in the realm of public opinion. It remains to be seen whether any other popular streamers follow in their footsteps.

Editors' Recommendations